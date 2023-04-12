Dream Theater have announced the Summer 2023 North American “Dreamsonic” tour with support from fellow prog-metal acts Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders.

Dates kick off June 16th in Cedar Park, Texas, and run through July 26th in Phoenix.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins tomorrow (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The inaugural “Dreamsonic” tour package is being billed as “Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival,” according to guitarist John Petrucci, who adds that it will be the first edition of an annual prog-centric traveling festival curated by the band.

“The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic!” Petrucci remarked via the band’s press statement. “‘Dreamsonic’ promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

Below you can see the full list of dates for Dream Theater’s “Dreamsonic” 2023 North American tour with Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders. Get tickets here.

Dream Theater’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders:

06/16 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

06/18 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center

06/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

06/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

06/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

06/27 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park

06/28 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

06/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/04 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/05 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/07 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

07/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

07/09 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic

07/12 – OshKosh, WI @ OshKosh Arena

07/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Theater

07/17 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center

07/18 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle

07/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

07/21 – Vancover, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

07/22 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live

07/24 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

07/25 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater