Dream Theater Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders

The "Dreamsonic" tour is being billed as the first of an annual traveling festival curated by Dream Theater

Devin Townsend (via InsideOutMusicTV), Dream Theater (photo by Johnny Perilla), and Animals as Leaders (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)
April 12, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    Dream Theater have announced the Summer 2023 North American “Dreamsonic” tour with support from fellow prog-metal acts Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders.

    Dates kick off June 16th in Cedar Park, Texas, and run through July 26th in Phoenix.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins tomorrow (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The inaugural “Dreamsonic” tour package is being billed as “Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival,” according to guitarist John Petrucci, who adds that it will be the first edition of an annual prog-centric traveling festival curated by the band.

    “The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic!” Petrucci remarked via the band’s press statement. “‘Dreamsonic’ promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Dream Theater’s “Dreamsonic” 2023 North American tour with Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders. Get tickets here.

    Dream Theater’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders:
    06/16 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
    06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
    06/18 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center
    06/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    06/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
    06/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
    06/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
    06/27 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park
    06/28 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
    06/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    07/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    07/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/04 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    07/05 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
    07/07 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
    07/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    07/09 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic
    07/12 – OshKosh, WI @ OshKosh Arena
    07/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House
    07/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Theater
    07/17 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center
    07/18 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle
    07/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee
    07/21 – Vancover, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    07/22 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live
    07/24 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
    07/25 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

