Dream Theater have announced the Summer 2023 North American “Dreamsonic” tour with support from fellow prog-metal acts Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders.
Dates kick off June 16th in Cedar Park, Texas, and run through July 26th in Phoenix.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins tomorrow (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
The inaugural “Dreamsonic” tour package is being billed as “Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival,” according to guitarist John Petrucci, who adds that it will be the first edition of an annual prog-centric traveling festival curated by the band.
“The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic!” Petrucci remarked via the band’s press statement. “‘Dreamsonic’ promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”
Below you can see the full list of dates for Dream Theater’s “Dreamsonic” 2023 North American tour with Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders. Get tickets here.
Dream Theater’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders:
06/16 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
06/18 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center
06/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
06/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
06/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
06/27 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park
06/28 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
06/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
07/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/04 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/05 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/07 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
07/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
07/09 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic
07/12 – OshKosh, WI @ OshKosh Arena
07/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House
07/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Theater
07/17 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center
07/18 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle
07/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee
07/21 – Vancover, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
07/22 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live
07/24 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
07/25 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater