Drive-By Truckers have announced a new reissue of their 2004 album The Dirty South. Titled The Complete Dirty South, the LP will arrive on June 16th via New West Records, and it includes a remixed version of “Puttin’ People on the Moon” with new vocals that’s now available as a first listen. Stream it below.

The Complete Dirty South resequences and expands the album to its originally intended 17-song tracklist with three bonus songs and includes four remixes — two of which feature newly updated vocals. The LP was remastered by Greg Calbi, who’s known for his work on classic albums by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Blondie, and more.

Plus, it comes with a 32-page booklet featuring original and new liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood; track by track descriptions written by Hood, Mike Cooley, and Jason Isbell; never-before-seen photos; and new artwork by the late Wes Freed. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

The reworked version of “Puttin’ People on the Moon” features a new recording of Hood’s vocals that he nailed in one take. “We recorded it in Muscle Shoals (in one take) in January 2004, but by the time the record came out, I had already begun to regret the vocal take, which attempted some things I hadn’t yet really learned how to do at that time,” he said in a statement. “As the years have passed, it is one of two on that album that has always really bothered me when I hear it played, while live it has morphed into a truly powerful song for me to sing.”

He continued, “When we were given the opportunity to do a ‘Directors Cut’ version of what many consider to be our masterpiece, I wanted to take another stab at that vocal and nailed what I believe to be a definitive version of it in one take. One that truly captures the inherent anger and despair of the song as written and played by the band. The scream at the end might be the most primal recording of my voice anywhere in our catalog and I’m very proud to have this version out there after all these years. The Complete Dirty South might indeed be DBT’s masterpiece.”

The Complete Dirty South Artwork:

The Complete Dirty South Tracklist:

01. Where the Devil Don’t Stay

02. Tornadoes

03. The Day John Henry Died

04. Puttin’ People on the Moon (Remixed and featuring new vocals)

05. Goode’s Field Road (Remixed)

06. Carl Perkins’ Cadillac

07. TVA

08. The Sands of Iwo Jima (Remixed and featuring new vocals)

09. Danko/Manuel

10. The Boys from Alabama

11. The Buford Stick

12. Never Gonna Change

13. Cottonseed

14. The Great Car Dealer War (Remixed)

15. Daddy’s Cup

16. Lookout Mountain

17. Goddamn Lonely Love