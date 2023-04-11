Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Drive-By Truckers Announce Reissue of The Dirty South, Share Reworked “Puttin’ People on the Moon”: Stream

Out June 16th, it features three bonus tracks and four remixes

Advertisement
drive-by truckers complete dirty south reissue artwork tracklist release date puttin people on the moon stream
Drive-By Truckers, photo by Danny Clinch
Follow
April 11, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Drive-By Truckers have announced a new reissue of their 2004 album The Dirty South. Titled The Complete Dirty South, the LP will arrive on June 16th via New West Records, and it includes a remixed version of “Puttin’ People on the Moon” with new vocals that’s now available as a first listen. Stream it below.

    The Complete Dirty South resequences and expands the album to its originally intended 17-song tracklist with three bonus songs and includes four remixes — two of which feature newly updated vocals. The LP was remastered by Greg Calbi, who’s known for his work on classic albums by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Blondie, and more.

    Plus, it comes with a 32-page booklet featuring original and new liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood; track by track descriptions written by Hood, Mike Cooley, and Jason Isbell; never-before-seen photos; and new artwork by the late Wes Freed. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The reworked version of “Puttin’ People on the Moon” features a new recording of Hood’s vocals that he nailed in one take. “We recorded it in Muscle Shoals (in one take) in January 2004, but by the time the record came out, I had already begun to regret the vocal take, which attempted some things I hadn’t yet really learned how to do at that time,” he said in a statement. “As the years have passed, it is one of two on that album that has always really bothered me when I hear it played, while live it has morphed into a truly powerful song for me to sing.”

    He continued, “When we were given the opportunity to do a ‘Directors Cut’ version of what many consider to be our masterpiece, I wanted to take another stab at that vocal and nailed what I believe to be a definitive version of it in one take. One that truly captures the inherent anger and despair of the song as written and played by the band. The scream at the end might be the most primal recording of my voice anywhere in our catalog and I’m very proud to have this version out there after all these years. The Complete Dirty South might indeed be DBT’s masterpiece.”

    Get Drive-By Truckers Tickets Here 

    Drive-By Truckers are currently on a North American tour in support of their 2022 album Welcome 2 Club XIII. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement

    The Complete Dirty South Artwork:

    drive-by truckers complete dirty south reissue artwork puttin people on the moon stream

    The Complete Dirty South Tracklist:
    01. Where the Devil Don’t Stay
    02. Tornadoes
    03. The Day John Henry Died
    04. Puttin’ People on the Moon (Remixed and featuring new vocals)
    05. Goode’s Field Road (Remixed)
    06. Carl Perkins’ Cadillac
    07. TVA
    08. The Sands of Iwo Jima (Remixed and featuring new vocals)
    09. Danko/Manuel
    10. The Boys from Alabama
    11. The Buford Stick
    12. Never Gonna Change
    13. Cottonseed
    14. The Great Car Dealer War (Remixed)
    15. Daddy’s Cup
    16. Lookout Mountain
    17. Goddamn Lonely Love

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

joe perry 2023 solo album

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Fortunate One" Featuring Chris Robinson: Stream

April 11, 2023

the dead milkmen grandpa's not a racist origins new song stream

The Dead Milkmen on the Origins of Their New Single "Grandpa's Not a Racist (He Just Voted for One)": Exclusive

April 11, 2023

romy new single enjoy your life stream

Romy Cherishes the Little Things on New Single "Enjoy Your Life": Stream

April 11, 2023

Public Image Ltd.

Public Image Ltd. Announce End of World, Their First New Album in Eight Years

April 11, 2023

linda lindas too many things indie rock punk music news single listen stream

The Linda Lindas Share New Single "Too Many Things": Stream

April 10, 2023

jason isbell they wait reunions era song stream

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Share Reunions Era Song "They Wait": Stream

April 7, 2023

Shamir Hope deluxe reissue green vinyl Camouflage Breathe

Shamir Announces Hope Deluxe Vinyl Reissue, Shares Two Unheard Tracks: Stream

April 7, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drive-By Truckers Announce Reissue of The Dirty South, Share Reworked "Puttin' People on the Moon": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter