The Duffer Brothers’ New Series Is Basically Stranger Things but with Old People

The Boroughs takes place in a retirement community in the desert

duffer brothers new series the boroughs netflix old people tv news
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, photo by Gage Skidmore
April 20, 2023 | 2:03pm ET

    With the first iteration of Stranger Things on its way out, creators the Duffer Brothers have yet another project coming up on Netflix. The duo are set to co-executive produce an upcoming sci-fi drama series called The Boroughs, which so far just sounds like a geriatric version of their beloved teen thriller.

    Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs is set “in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert,” in which “a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

    “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands,” the Duffers said in a press release. “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

    “We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix,” added Addiss and Matthews, who also wrote and created The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for the platform. “Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.” The show is currently in pre-production.

    Stranger Things 5 might be the end of the Upside Down as we know it for now, but the Duffer Brothers also have plans to expand the franchise to other mediums, including an animated series, a live-action serialized spinoff, and an upcoming stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

