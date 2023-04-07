Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

The 28-date trek also includes a special one-off show with Grace Jones

Advertisement
Duran Duran
Duran Duran, photo courtesy of band
April 7, 2023 | 10:18am ET

    Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.

    The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 28 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

    Update: Duran Duran have announced a September 22nd show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, with special guests Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers, and Bastile. They’ve also announced a new August 22nd show in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for the rest of Duran Duran’s upcoming shows are currently available to purchase via Stubhub.

    Last year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Unfortunately, guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. Recently, the band announced work on a Duran Duran, which will feature contributions from Andy Taylor.

    Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    05/01 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    05/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    05/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *
    05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    06/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
    06/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena *
    06/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    06/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
    06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
    06/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
    06/18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena *
    06/22 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    06/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
    08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
    08/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
    08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair *
    09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
    09/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *
    09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
    09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena *
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille
    ^ = w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

Latest Stories

5 seconds of summer tickets tour show 2023 live onsale presale code dates

How to Get Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer's 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

maggie rogers 2023 north american tour dates soccer mommy alvvays

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

kings of convenience 2023 us tour dates tickets pre sale folk indie music news

Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

April 5, 2023

jeff tweedy 2023 north american solo tour dates

Jeff Tweedy Announces Summer 2023 Solo Tour

April 5, 2023

The Cure tour dates

The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

April 5, 2023

Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus New Album 2023 Tour

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

clutch fall 2023 tour dates

Clutch Add Third Leg to 2023 North American Tour

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter