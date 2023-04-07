Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.

The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 28 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

Update: Duran Duran have announced a September 22nd show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, with special guests Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers, and Bastile. They’ve also announced a new August 22nd show in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the rest of Duran Duran’s upcoming shows are currently available to purchase via Stubhub.

Last year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Unfortunately, guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. Recently, the band announced work on a Duran Duran, which will feature contributions from Andy Taylor.

Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

05/01 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

06/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena *

06/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

06/18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair *

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena *

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

* = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

^ = w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille