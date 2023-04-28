Menu
Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate Theater Tour Dates

Taking place amid his upcoming North American stadium tour

Ed Sheeran to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest
Jazz musician Ed Sheeran, photo by Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images
April 28, 2023 | 10:53am ET

    Ed Sheeran has announced a series of intimate theater shows, which will take place amid his upcoming North American stadium tour.

    Sheeran is set to kick of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” beginning next month in Arlington, Texas. In between much larger shows at venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sheeran will stage more intimate performances at 14 theaters and auditoriums across the US and Canada. Ben Kweller will provide support for the majority of these dates.

    For Sheeran’s theater shows, a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration is now ongoing through Sunday, April 30th.

    Tickets for Sheeran’s upcoming stadium shows can be found here.

    Sheeran is set to release his latest album on May 5th. Amid preparations for his upcoming tour, the UK singer has been in and out of court this week as he battles with Marvin Gaye’s estate over copyright claims that he lifted “Let’s Get It On” for his own song “Thinking Out Loud.”

    Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium + ×
    05/13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium + ×
    05/19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^
    05/20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium + ×
    05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×
    06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
    06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field + ×
    06/10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium + ×
    06/16 – Toronto, ON @ History ^
    06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre + ·
    06/24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField + ·
    06/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^
    07/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium + ·
    07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium + ·
    07/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field + ·
    07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
    07/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium + %
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^
    07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field + %
    08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%
    08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^
    08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium + %
    08/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre ^
    08/19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High + %
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field + ≠
    09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
    09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place + ≠
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – ≠
    09/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
    09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium – ≠
    09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^
    09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – ≠

    + = w/ Khalid
    – = w/ Russ
    ^ = w/ Ben Kweller
    × = w/ Dylan
    · = w/ Rosa Linn
    % = w/ Cat Burns
    ≠ = w/ Maisie Peters

