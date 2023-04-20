Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” Guitar Sells for Nearly $4 Million at Auction

The instrument was custom made for the Van Halen legend by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars

Advertisement
Eddie Van Halen Hot for Teacher guitar auction
Eddie Van Halen in the “Hot for Teacher” video (via YouTube) and “Hot for Teacher” guitar (via Sotheby’s)
April 20, 2023 | 5:29pm ET

    If you’ve ever wondered how much the guitar that Eddie Van Halen used in the iconic music video for Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” is worth, the answer is: a helluva lot.

    The guitar sold for a whopping $3,932,000 during a recent auction at Sotheby’s. The lot closed on April 18th, according to the listing on Sotheby’s website. On the site, the guitar is billed as, “One of the most iconic guitars of the MTV era as played by the most influential guitarist of his generation.”

    “The legendary ‘Hot for Teacher’ stage used and filmed guitar, custom made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars for Eddie Van Halen, including important innovations customized for Eddie’s evolving guitar technique,” the listing continues.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The minimum bid for the custom-made Kramer was $1.8 million. It was valued at between $2 and $3 million.

    According to Sotheby’s, the guitar has a “poplar double-cut ‘Strat’ style body, the top routed for a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup, volume control, Floyd Rose bridge with whammy bar, unvarnished 22 fret maple bolt-on neck (stamped ‘UNK’ on heel) with Kramer sticker on headstock” and an unvarnished body. The headstock is spray painted with Van Halen’s famed black and white abstract stripe design on a red ground. It is also in the original case with tour and Warner Brothers tags.

    The listing also states that the guitar comes with the straight jacket and white gloves worn by Van Halen in the music video.

    Advertisement

    Kurt Cobain guitar Nirvana on MTV Unplugged
     Editor's Pick
    Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Guitar Sells for Record-Setting $6 Million in Auction

    Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 after suffering a stroke, with lung cancer among the underlying causes.

    In June 2020, late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s “Unplugged” guitar sold for a record $6 million at auction.

    Watch Van Halen’s music video for “Hot for Teacher” below.

Latest Stories

GWAR New Dank Ages featured

GWAR's Bud of Gods CBD Line Introduces "New Dank Ages" Flower, Gummies, and More

April 20, 2023

Adam Gontier performs with Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace Reunite Onstage with Original Singer Adam Gontier for Two Songs: Watch

April 20, 2023

sleep token new album

Sleep Token Unveil New Song "DYWTYLM": Stream

April 20, 2023

Vera Farmiga sings Slipknot

Actress Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring, Up in the Air) Covers Slipknot's "Duality": Watch

April 20, 2023

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

April 19, 2023

Spiritbox new song The Void

Spiritbox Unleash New Single "The Void": Stream

April 19, 2023

man on man showgirls

Man on Man (Faith No More's Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Showgirls": Stream

April 19, 2023

Motley Crue in studio with Bob Rock

Mötley Crüe Are in the Studio Recording with Producer Bob Rock

April 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eddie Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" Guitar Sells for Nearly $4 Million at Auction

Menu Shop Search Newsletter