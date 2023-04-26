Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Hosted by Adam Unze (The Opus), The Spark Parade explores creativity in all its forms by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it’s a song, a movie, a stand-up special, a painting, or a poem, we all have something that sparks a desire to produce our own original works. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal that unique piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

This episode, Unze chats with Palehound’s El Kempner about the time she had her young mind blown by Avril Lavigne’s smash hit debut album, Let Go. Packed full of pop punk bangers, it helped Kempner break out of the Disney radio lane she’d inhabited to that point. She loved Lavigne’s relatable lyrics and resonated with her queer coded skater style. Even 20 years after its release, Kempner still has Let Go on repeat.

“I heard ‘Complicated’ and something just woke up in me. I was like, who is this? What is this?,” Kempner explains. “I picked out my Avril Lavigne Let Go CD and it all changed after that. I just got completely obsessed and obsessed with her and what she was all about.”

