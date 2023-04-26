Menu
Palehound’s El Kempner on Having Her Mind Blown by Avril Lavigne’s Let Go: The Spark Parade

When pop punk bangers met skater style

Palehound, photo by Bao Ngo
Consequence Staff
April 26, 2023 | 10:03am ET

    Hosted by Adam Unze (The Opus), The Spark Parade explores creativity in all its forms by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it’s a song, a movie, a stand-up special, a painting, or a poem, we all have something that sparks a desire to produce our own original works. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal that unique piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

    This episode, Unze chats with Palehound’s El Kempner about the time she had her young mind blown by Avril Lavigne’s smash hit debut album, Let Go. Packed full of pop punk bangers, it helped Kempner break out of the Disney radio lane she’d inhabited to that point. She loved Lavigne’s relatable lyrics and resonated with her queer coded skater style. Even 20 years after its release, Kempner still has Let Go on repeat.

    “I heard ‘Complicated’ and something just woke up in me. I was like, who is this? What is this?,” Kempner explains. “I picked out my Avril Lavigne Let Go CD and it all changed after that. I just got completely obsessed and obsessed with her and what she was all about.”

    Listen to El Kempner of Palehound chat about Let Go and more on this episode Spark Parade above. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to the Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

