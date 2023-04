Erykah Badu has announced a 25-city US tour with support from Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def.

The “Unfollow Me Tour” launches on June 11th in San Antonio, Texas, with further dates scheduled in San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20th at 2:22 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Erykah Badu Tour Dates:

06/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

06/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena ^

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^

06/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

06/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

07/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

07/12 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^

07/13 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

07/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC ^

07/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum ^

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

Advertisement

^ = w/ Yasiin Bey