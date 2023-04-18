Explosions in the Sky Announce 2023 “The End Tour” Dates

Explosions in the Sky have very mysteriously announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The post-rock group will embark on “The End Tour” beginning this fall, and as for what the “end” actually entails here, your guess is as good as ours!

Much like Explosions in the Sky’s music, press materials for “The End Tour” are composed 0f very few words. We do know the dates, which begin on September 15th in Houston. The band will then make stops in cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Haven, before heading off to Europe; that leg will include shows in London, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, and more.

Still, no clues as to how “The End Tour” gets its name. For all we know it could be a farewell tour, a new album, or the anticipation of societal collapse. Either way, a ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 19th, at 10:00 a.m. local using the fan code THEENDTOUR or the LiveNation code VINYL. General sale follows this Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Explosions in the Sky’s “The End Tour” itinerary below.

In 2021, Explosions in the Sky provided the score to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas. They also landed on our recent list of the top 10 post-rock albums.

Explosions in the Sky 2023 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

09/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/08 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/15 – Koln, DE @ Kantine

11/17 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/18 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/19 – Barcelona, SP @ Sala Razzmatazz

11/20 – Madrid, SP @ Riviera