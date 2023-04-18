Explosions in the Sky Announce 2023 “The End Tour” Dates

Explosions in the Sky have very mysteriously announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The post-rock group will embark on “The End Tour” beginning this fall, and as for what the “end” actually entails here, your guess is as good as ours!
Much like Explosions in the Sky’s music, press materials for “The End Tour” are composed 0f very few words. We do know the dates, which begin on September 15th in Houston. The band will then make stops in cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Haven, before heading off to Europe; that leg will include shows in London, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, and more.
Still, no clues as to how “The End Tour” gets its name. For all we know it could be a farewell tour, a new album, or the anticipation of societal collapse. Either way, a ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 19th, at 10:00 a.m. local using the fan code THEENDTOUR or the LiveNation code VINYL. General sale follows this Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Explosions in the Sky’s “The End Tour” itinerary below.
In 2021, Explosions in the Sky provided the score to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas. They also landed on our recent list of the top 10 post-rock albums.
Explosions in the Sky 2023 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
09/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/08 – London, UK @ Troxy
11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/15 – Koln, DE @ Kantine
11/17 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/18 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
11/19 – Barcelona, SP @ Sala Razzmatazz
11/20 – Madrid, SP @ Riviera