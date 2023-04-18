Menu
Explosions in the Sky Announce 2023 “The End Tour” Dates

The post-rock band will trek North America and Europe this fall

explosions in the sky the end tour dates 2021 north america europe tickets pre-sale alternative post-rock music news
Explosions in the Sky, photo courtesy of the artist
April 18, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    Explosions in the Sky have very mysteriously announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The post-rock group will embark on “The End Tour” beginning this fall, and as for what the “end” actually entails here, your guess is as good as ours!

    Much like Explosions in the Sky’s music, press materials for “The End Tour” are composed 0f very few words. We do know the dates, which begin on September 15th in Houston. The band will then make stops in cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Haven, before heading off to Europe; that leg will include shows in London, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, and more.

    Still, no clues as to how “The End Tour” gets its name. For all we know it could be a farewell tour, a new album, or the anticipation of societal collapse. Either way, a ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 19th, at 10:00 a.m. local using the fan code THEENDTOUR or the LiveNation code VINYL. General sale follows this Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Explosions in the Sky’s “The End Tour” itinerary below.

    In 2021, Explosions in the Sky provided the score to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas. They also landed on our recent list of the top 10 post-rock albums.

    Explosions in the Sky 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music
    09/16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater
    09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    09/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
    09/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
    09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    10/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    11/08 – London, UK @ Troxy
    11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    11/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal
    11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
    11/15 – Koln, DE @ Kantine
    11/17 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    11/18 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
    11/19 – Barcelona, SP @ Sala Razzmatazz
    11/20 – Madrid, SP @ Riviera

    explosions in the sky the end tour dates 2021 north america europe tickets pre-sale alternative post-rock music news

