Feeble Little Horse Explore Shame on New Single “Steamroller”: Stream

From the noise-pop band's upcoming album Girl with Fish

Feeble Little Horse, photo by Micah E. Wood
April 4, 2023 | 4:24pm ET

    Feeble Little Horse have shared another sample of their upcoming album Girl with Fish with today’s new single “Steamroller.”

    “Steamroller” is an expectedly piercing dose of the Pittsburgh band’s off-kilter noise-pop, beginning with a cacophony of feedback that bassist Sebastian Kinsler captured on an iPhone. The track then morphs into more shoegaze-inspired rock, complete with a rare guitar solo and a few synth embellishments.

    The band’s vocalist and lyricist Lydia Slocum describes “Steamroller” as a song about shame, and her “most embarrassing song to sing.” The song is full of dark and vivid imagery that seems to find its narrator at the breaking point in a parasitic relationship: “Threw the towel in/ I’m tired of baking/ I’m the only one/ Who sees me naked,” Slocum broods in some particularly memorable lines during the chorus. “I can’t carry the weight/ Of feeling stained/ From when my knuckles hit/ The sidewalk today.”

    Related Video

    Watch Feeble Little Horse’s visualizer for “Steamroller” below.

    “Steamroller” comes after February’s “Tin Man,” the first single the band shared from Girl with Fish. Feeble Little Horse are supporting the new album with a summer tour, and you can grab remaining tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

