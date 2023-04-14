Menu
Feist Unveils New Album Multitudes: Stream

The Canadian songwriter's first full-length in six years

Feist, photo by Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson
April 14, 2023 | 8:42am ET

    Feist’s new album Multitudes has arrived. Listen to the record below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Produced by Robbie Lackritz and Mocky, Multitudes was inspired by the birth of Feist’s daughter and the sudden death of her father. “The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” she said in a statement.

    The artist continued, “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured- like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject- were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

    The album’s 12 songs were written during Feist’s 2021-2022 tour of the same name. She then teamed up with producers Robbie Lackritz and Mocky to record the album in a custom-built studio location in Northern California’s Redwood Forest. Contributing musicians included Gabe Noel, Shahzad Ismaily, Todd Dahlhoff, and Amir Yaghmai.

    Multitudes follows Feist’s 2017 LP Pleasure. Come May, the artist will support the project with a run of tour dates. Tickets are on sale now here.

    Earlier this month, Feist opened up about her experience touring with Arcade Fire just as frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct.

    Multitudes Artwork:

    Feist - Multitudes Artwork

    Multitudes Tracklist:
    01. In Lightning
    02. Forever Before
    03. Love Who We Are Meant to
    04. Hiding Out in the Open
    05. The Redwing
    06. I Took All of My Rings Off
    07. Of Womankind
    08. Become the Earth
    09. Borrow Trouble
    10. Martyr Moves
    11. Calling All the Gods
    12. Song for Sad Friends

