The Fest Unveils 2023 Lineup with Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, and More

The lineup for Fest 21, the 2023 incarnation of The Fest in Gainesville, Florida, has arrived. Headlined by Thursday, Descendents, and Less Than Jake, the three-day DIY festival will be a celebration of punk, comedy, pro-wrestling, and more.

Fest 21 will run from October 27th through the 29th across 15 venues. Among the 350 bands joining the headliners will be Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, The Wonder Years, Lucero, GWAR, Cloud Nothings, Eve 6, and many more. There will also be a number of acts playing two sets, including headliners Thursday and Less Than Jake, as well as Braid, Strike Anywhere, The Pietasters, comedian Chris Gethard, and more, while other bands such as Thursday, Less Than Jake, and Braid will deliver full album performances. Check out the poster of the full lineup below.

The Fest is a “true DIY festival run solely by a group of music loving, hard-working, individuals and over 500 local volunteers.” Beginning in 2002, Fest 21 will continue the tradition of having music “all day and night for three straight days.” The weekend will also include comedic performances and “Fest Wrestling,” which is described as “intergender pro-wrestling with a punk as fuck attitude.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for Fest 21 go on sale April 20th for $180, and will remain at that “early-bird” price until May 31st. More information on how to get tickets and where to stay is available on the festival’s website.

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.