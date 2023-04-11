Foo Fighters are set to return to the road this summer for a series of headlining gigs and festival appearances. These dates mark the band’s first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

Today, Foo Fighters have announced a number of new headlining tour dates, including arena shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and El Paso. The Breeders will join Foo Fighters as direct support at select shows.

These headlining dates fall in between a number of previously announced festival gigs, including at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; Outside Lands in San Francisco; Louder Than Life in Louisville; and Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below.

Advertisement

Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, April 14th.

Get Foo Fighters Tickets Here

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

* = w/ The Breeders