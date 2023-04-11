Menu
Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Tour Dates [Updated]

Marking the band's first shows since Taylor Hawkins' passing last year

Foo Fighters circa 2022
April 11, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    Foo Fighters are set to return to the road this summer for a series of headlining gigs and festival appearances. These dates mark the band’s first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

    Today, Foo Fighters have announced a number of new headlining tour dates, including arena shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and El Paso. The Breeders will join Foo Fighters as direct support at select shows.

    These headlining dates fall in between a number of previously announced festival gigs, including at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; Outside Lands in San Francisco; Louder Than Life in Louisville; and Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below.

    Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, April 14th.

    Get Foo Fighters Tickets Here

    Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
    08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
    08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
    09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
    10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

    * = w/ The Breeders

