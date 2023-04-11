Foo Fighters are set to return to the road this summer for a series of headlining gigs and festival appearances. These dates mark the band’s first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.
Today, Foo Fighters have announced a number of new headlining tour dates, including arena shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and El Paso. The Breeders will join Foo Fighters as direct support at select shows.
These headlining dates fall in between a number of previously announced festival gigs, including at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; Outside Lands in San Francisco; Louder Than Life in Louisville; and Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below.
Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, April 14th.
Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
* = w/ The Breeders