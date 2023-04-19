Foo Fighters have announced a new album called But Here We Are, set for release on June 2nd. It marks the band’s first collection of music since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.
Described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life,” But Here We Are is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” notes a press release. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.
The first single, “Rescued,” is streaming below.
This summer, Foo Fighters will perform at upcoming festivals like Bonnaroo, Fuji Rock, Louder Than Life, and Ohana, as well as play a string of headlining dates with support from The Breeders. The shows mark their first tour dates after hitting the stage last year for a pair of transatlantic tribute concerts in Hawkins’ honor. Tickets to all of their concerts are on sale now here.
But Here We Are marks Foo Fighters’ 11th album to date, and their first since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.
But Here We Are Tracklist:
01. Rescued
02. Under You
03. Hearing Voices
04. But Here We Are
05. The Glass
06. Nothing At All
07. Show Me How
08. Beyond Me
09. The Teacher
10. Rest
Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
* = w/ The Breeders