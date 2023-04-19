Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Announce New Album But Here We Are, Share “Rescued”: Stream

The band's first release since Taylor Hawkins' death in March 2022

Advertisement
foo fighters new song
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch
and
April 19, 2023 | 8:37am ET

    Foo Fighters have announced a new album called But Here We Are, set for release on June 2nd. It marks the band’s first collection of music since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

    Described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life,” But Here We Are is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” notes a press release. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

    The first single, “Rescued,” is streaming below.

    This summer, Foo Fighters will perform at upcoming festivals like Bonnaroo, Fuji Rock, Louder Than Life, and Ohana, as well as play a string of headlining dates with support from The Breeders. The shows mark their first tour dates after hitting the stage last year for a pair of transatlantic tribute concerts in Hawkins’ honor. Tickets to all of their concerts are on sale now here.

    Advertisement

    But Here We Are marks Foo Fighters’ 11th album to date, and their first since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight

    But Here We Are Tracklist:
    01. Rescued
    02. Under You
    03. Hearing Voices
    04. But Here We Are
    05. The Glass
    06. Nothing At All
    07. Show Me How
    08. Beyond Me
    09. The Teacher
    10. Rest

    Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
    08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
    08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
    09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
    10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

    Advertisement

    * = w/ The Breeders

Latest Stories

Staind new album

Staind Announce First Album in 12 Years, Unveil Single "Lowest in Me": Stream

April 19, 2023

Squid North American 2024 tour dates Undergrowth new single video game

Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share "Undergrowth": Stream

April 18, 2023

The Japanese House New Album In the End It Always Does New Song Sad to Breathe

The Japanese House Announces New Album, Shares "Sad to Breathe": Stream

April 18, 2023

sufjan stevens reflections score classical indie folk rock music news ballet listen stream

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Ballet Score Reflections, Shares "Ekstasis": Stream

April 18, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track "Tomorrow Never Comes": Stream

April 18, 2023

the front bottoms you are who you hang out with new album single listen stream pop punk indie rock music news

The Front Bottoms Announce New Album You Are Who You Hang Out With, 2023 Tour Dates

April 17, 2023

JAY-Z Gil Scott-Heron Empire State of Mind remix New York Is Killing Me New York (Concept de Paris)

JAY-Z Drops Remix of "Empire State of Mind" Featuring Gil Scott-Heron: Stream

April 17, 2023

MUNA One That Got Away new single music video

MUNA Have Fun Being Vengeful on New Single "One That Got Away": Stream

April 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Announce New Album But Here We Are, Share "Rescued": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter