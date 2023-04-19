Foo Fighters have announced a new album called But Here We Are, set for release on June 2nd. It marks the band’s first collection of music since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life,” But Here We Are is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” notes a press release. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

The first single, “Rescued,” is streaming below.

This summer, Foo Fighters will perform at upcoming festivals like Bonnaroo, Fuji Rock, Louder Than Life, and Ohana, as well as play a string of headlining dates with support from The Breeders. The shows mark their first tour dates after hitting the stage last year for a pair of transatlantic tribute concerts in Hawkins’ honor. Tickets to all of their concerts are on sale now here.

But Here We Are marks Foo Fighters’ 11th album to date, and their first since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

But Here We Are Tracklist:

01. Rescued

02. Under You

03. Hearing Voices

04. But Here We Are

05. The Glass

06. Nothing At All

07. Show Me How

08. Beyond Me

09. The Teacher

10. Rest

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

* = w/ The Breeders