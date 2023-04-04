Foo Fighters to Open New 450-Person Capacity D.C. Venue The Atlantis

Foo Fighters are set to open a new 450-person capacity venue in Washington, DC, built as a replica of the original 9:30 Club.

The Atlantis, which sits next door to the current iteration of the 9:30 Club, will open its doors on May 30th with Foo Fighters, kicking off a run of 44 special shows. The venue’s calendar also promises shows headlined by The Walkmen, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, X, Tegan and Sara, Jenny Lewis, Spoon, Billy Idol, Maggie Rogers, Bartees Strange, Portugal. the Man, Jeff Tweedy, and more.

Tickets for these inaugural run of shows will be priced at $44 each, non-transferrable, and sold via a lottery-style process. A ticket request period is now ongoing via Ticketmater.

“After the opening series, our intention is to book only the shows that matter,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P and owner of The Atlantis, in a statement. “We want people to rely on us to tell them that someday you will say you saw them when. We have no calendar to fill. We will curate like no other venue.”

Other scheduled acts include Ben Gibbard, Yo La Tengo, Third Eye Blind, Joan Jett, Modern English, Hot Chip, Sylvan Esso, The Magnetic Fields, Iron & Wine, Gogol Bordello, and Gary Clark Jr.