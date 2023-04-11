Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Charlie Day Becomes an Accidental Hollywood Star in Fool’s Paradise Trailer: Watch

Marking Day's directorial debut, the satirical comedy also stars Ken Jeong, Ray Liotta, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, and Jason Sudeikis

Advertisement
fool's paradise trailer charlie day ray liotta
Fool’s Paradise (Roadside Attractions)
Follow
April 11, 2023 | 2:59pm ET

    Charlie Day is set to make his directorial debut with the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise, and in the new trailer, he stars as a modern-day Charlie Chaplin type who stumbles into Hollywood success.

    Day flexes his physical comedy skills in the film, in which he plays a man who has just been released from a mental health facility despite not being able to talk or even comprehend what’s going on around him. After he’s spotted by a producer (played by Ray Liotta in one of his final on-screen performances) as a dead ringer for a method actor who won’t leave his trailer, Day’s Latte Pronto gets teamed with a struggling publicist (Ken Jeong) who propels him into overnight stardom.

    According to the official logline, their subsequent “adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super-agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they’re cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Besides directing and starring in Fool’s Paradise, Day also wrote its screenplay.  The stacked cast also features Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich.

    Fool’s Paradise hits theaters on May 12th.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dethklok babymetal tour 2023

Dethklok and BABYMETAL Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

April 11, 2023

Beau is Afraid (A24)

Ari Aster Laments A Life Not Lived In His Kaufman-esque Odyssey Beau Is Afraid: Review

April 10, 2023

thunderflix

Streaming Service Thunderflix Launches: "Imagine a Netflix, But All Metal"

April 10, 2023

pedro pascal wario jack black the super marios bros movie sequel

Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal to Play Wario in Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel

April 10, 2023

Jack Black Super Mario Peaches

Jack Black's Super Marios Bros. Ballad "Peaches" Could Be the Song of the Summer

April 9, 2023

timothée chalamet bob dylan biopic singing

Timothée Chalamet to Do His Own Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

April 7, 2023

cocaine bear streaming peacock

Cocaine Bear to Blow Its Way onto Peacock

April 7, 2023

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Paramount), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney), The Wizard of Oz (MGM), The Sandlot (20th Century Fox)

The 10 Most Timeless Children's Films

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charlie Day Becomes an Accidental Hollywood Star in Fool's Paradise Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter