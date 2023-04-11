Charlie Day Becomes an Accidental Hollywood Star in Fool’s Paradise Trailer: Watch

Charlie Day is set to make his directorial debut with the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise, and in the new trailer, he stars as a modern-day Charlie Chaplin type who stumbles into Hollywood success.

Day flexes his physical comedy skills in the film, in which he plays a man who has just been released from a mental health facility despite not being able to talk or even comprehend what’s going on around him. After he’s spotted by a producer (played by Ray Liotta in one of his final on-screen performances) as a dead ringer for a method actor who won’t leave his trailer, Day’s Latte Pronto gets teamed with a struggling publicist (Ken Jeong) who propels him into overnight stardom.

According to the official logline, their subsequent “adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super-agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they’re cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most.”

Besides directing and starring in Fool’s Paradise, Day also wrote its screenplay. The stacked cast also features Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich.

Fool’s Paradise hits theaters on May 12th.