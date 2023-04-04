FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup

FORMAT Festival is making its 2023 return with another impressive lineup featuring headliners Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges. The three-day music, art, and technology festival goes down between September 22nd and 24th at Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Other notable artists making appearances include Modest Mouse, Jamie xx, Little Simz, Digable Planets, Poolside, Big Wild, Paul Cauthen, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Channel Tres, Sudan Archives, serpentwithfeet, Nikki Lane, The Pharcyde, and many more. See the full lineup in the poster below.

Fans can register now to get first access to three-day and one-day passes when they become available during the pre-sale taking place on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT. Find more details on the festival’s website.

FORMAT is also set to feature unique performances, installations, and art experiences from the likes of Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed.