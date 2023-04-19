Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced by Blink-182

Frank Ocean has dropped out of Coachella Weekend 2 as Sunday night headliner. He’ll be replaced by Blink-182.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for the singer said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

In his own statement, Frank Ocean said: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Blink-182, who played a surprise set during weekend one of Coachella, will fill in for Ocean as the Sunday night headliner to close out weekend two, according to Variety.