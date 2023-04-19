Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced by Blink-182

Advertisement
frank ocean blink-182 coachella
Frank Ocean (photo Angela Weiss/Getty) / Blink-182 (photo by Jack Bridgland)
April 19, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    Frank Ocean has dropped out of Coachella Weekend 2 as Sunday night headliner. He’ll be replaced by Blink-182.

    “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for the singer said in a statement released on Wednesday.

    “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In his own statement, Frank Ocean said: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

    Blink-182, who played a surprise set during weekend one of Coachella, will fill in for Ocean as the Sunday night headliner to close out weekend two, according to Variety.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

April 19, 2023

astro moonbin k-pop star dead obituary

Moonbin, Member of K-pop Group ASTRO, Dead at 25

April 19, 2023

Spiritbox new song The Void

Spiritbox Unleash New Single "The Void": Stream

April 19, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Daisy Jones & The Six podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Suki Waterhouse on the Possibility of a Daisy Jones & The Six Tour, Season 2

April 19, 2023

man on man showgirls

Man on Man (Faith No More's Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Showgirls": Stream

April 19, 2023

arlo parks new song blades stream

Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song "Blades": Stream

April 19, 2023

jack black peaches first solo hit billboard hot 100

Jack Black's Super Mario Bros. Ballad "Peaches" Enters Billboard Hot 100

April 19, 2023

poison ruin cosign interview harvest artist of the month

CoSign: Poison Ruïn Harvest Blood-Pumping Sounds and New Political Messaging from a Classic Punk Framework

April 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced by Blink-182

Menu Shop Search Newsletter