Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reuniting for First Performance in 36 Years

Relax — Frankie Goes to Hollywood is coming back. The pop band behind the 1983 smash hit “Relax” will reunite to perform on May 7th in their hometown of Liverpool, England, the BBC reports.

Featuring their classic lineup of Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, and Peter Gill, Frankie Goes to Hollywood will play the opening weekend of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Though a few members of the band have played together before in the past couple of decades, this performance will mark the first time all original members have shared a stage since they broke up in 1987.

Nash told the BBC that finally reuniting in their hometown “felt like a good thing to do,” and that they’re looking forward to feeling “a bit of Scouse love.” (Before you Google it yourself, “Scouse” is the informal term for a Liverpool accent.) The band will also get to hang out with their fellow Liverpudlians in Atomic Kitten, The Lightning Seeds, and The Real Thing, who are all also performing at the Eurovision ceremony at the city’s St. George’s Hall.

The only further details we know about Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s reunion is that it is “not a full concert.” Highlights of the show will air the following day on BBC One. See Johnson’s Instagram post announcing the news below.