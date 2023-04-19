Arnold Schwarzenegger Finds Out His Kid Is Also a Spy in FUBAR Trailer: Watch

Now that Arnold Schwarzenegger is of retirement age, it’s time to pass the action-hero torch along — but what if his kid had secretly been carrying their own torch for years? That’s loosely what goes down in Netflix’s FUBAR, the upcoming action-comedy series that marks Schwarzenegger’s first regular television role.

FUBAR — an acronym for “fucked up beyond all repair” — centers on Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), a 65-year-old who’s freshly retired from the CIA and set on making the most out of his “golden years” by reconnecting with his family. But, naturally, he gets roped back in to one last case — and learns that his 28-year-old daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is a CIA operative herself.

Now, not only do Luke and Emma have to work as partners — they also have to restore their relationship after years of omitting the truth. But as FUBAR‘s title implies, it’ll take a lot of work; thankfully, they have eight hour-long episodes to get back to homeostasis.

FUBAR was created by showrunner/executive producer Nick Santora. Schwarzenegger also executive produces, alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost, and Dana Goldberg. The cast also features Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. Watch the trailer below.

