Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fugees’ Pras Michel Found Guilty in Malaysian Money Laundering Scheme

The rapper faces up to 20 years in prison

Advertisement
fugees tour pras michel malaysian money laundering scheme reunion
Pras Michel, photo via Flickr/Miami Film Festival
April 26, 2023 | 5:15pm ET

    Fugees co-founding member Pras Michel has been convicted for his involvement in a brazen billion-dollar Malaysian money laundering scheme. On Wednesday, a jury found Pras guilty of 10 federal counts, including campaign finance violations, money laundering, illegal lobbying, witness tampering, and lying to banks. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

    The case involved Low Taek Jho, aka “Jho Low,” a fugitive businessman who has been accused of embezzling $4.5 billion from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Michel allegedly worked on Jho’s behalf, intentionally failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and attempting to influence two different presidential administrations — by pouring millions of dollars into Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors, and by lobbying Donald Trump’s administration to halt a DOJ investigation into 1MDB. Michel was allegedly paid tens of millions of dollars for his services.

    Michel purportedly rejected a deal that would have let him plead guilty to obstruction of justice and a lesser violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Under terms of the deal, he would have spent up to 16 months in prisons, and the government would have returned a portion of the approximately $40 million it seized from Michel’s accounts. Michel rebuffed the plea deal and demanded that all of his seized money be returned.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a result of Michel’s legal troubles, Fugees were forced to cancel a planned reunion tour in 2021.

    Michel’s high-profile trial included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who discussed how Low used some of his embezzled fortune to finance Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street, part of a broader effort to win influence in Hollywood. Low also gave money to DiCaprio’s environmental foundation. The actor said he ceased communications with Low in 2015, after discovering the illegal sources of his money.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

diplo coachella headliners unimpressed blackpink frank ocean bad bunny festival quoteworthy pop electronic music news

Diplo Unimpressed with Coachella, Thinks Fest is "Having a Hard Time Booking Headliners"

April 26, 2023

pete davidson hide eminem show rod stewart cd case

Young Pete Davidson Hid an Eminem Album in a Rod Stewart CD Case

April 26, 2023

amy winehouse in her words book journals lyrics harpercollins music pop news

Amy Winehouse's Journals, Lyrics, Photos to Be Published In New Book In Her Words

April 26, 2023

cynic atheist 2023 tour

Cynic and Atheist Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

April 26, 2023

nct dream tour

Fan Chant: NCT DREAM on the "Perfect Set List" for Their First US Tour

April 26, 2023

rico nasty turn it off new song stream

Rico Nasty Unveils New Song "Turn It Up": Stream

April 26, 2023

aerosmith peace out farewell tour

Aerosmith Appear to Be Teasing a Farewell Tour: "Peace Out"

April 26, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fugees' Pras Michel Found Guilty in Malaysian Money Laundering Scheme

Menu Shop Search Newsletter