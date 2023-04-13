Vote for the Next Great Funk Musician

Consequence, Modern Drummer, and Yurt Rock are on a quest for the next great funk musician. We asked aspiring funk artists to download our free Clyde Stubblefield drum loop pack and use the loops to produce a completely original song for our Who’s Got the Funk? contest. We received dozens of entries, and after listening to all of the amazing work, we’ve narrowed it down to our four finalists.

Whether they used one, two, or all three of the Stubblefield loops, each of our finalists injected their own sound, feel, and funk into their work. There’s the funky guitar instrumental with a hint of country dubbed “Electric Bath Attendant” by Dave Macki, the horn-heavy cut featuring samples of Stubblefield’s own voice called “I Feel the Funk” by MATT THE KATT, the dynamic and electric ode “Who’s Clyde?” by We Are Neurotic, and the hip-hop influenced rhythm of “The Funky FLiP” by Joel Van Dijk.

Now it’s time for all of you to get involved. We want all of you funk fans to listen to the four tracks on the Who’s Got the Funk? site and vote for which musician you think did best. Note: Make sure to check your inbox for a verification email to ensure your vote is counted.

Alongside the fan vote, our all-star panel of judges including Butch Vig (Garbage), Charlie Hunter, Daru Jones (Jack White), and Eric Singer (KISS) will help determine the winner. One grand prize winner will receive “The Ultimate Home Studio” bundle of prizes including Bitwig Studio, Sound Yeti’s suite of Kontakt Instruments, Ayaic’s mixing plug-in bundle, Yurt Rock’s Ultimate Bundle. They will also receive a feature published on Consequence and Modern Drummer. A second place winner will receive “The Producer Pack” bundle from Yurt Rock and Sound Yeti’s suite of Kontakt instruments.

Voting is open now through May 5th, so add your voice to the Who’s Got the Funk? contest now!