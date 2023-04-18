Galaxy Quest TV Series in the Works

The 1999 cult classic film Galaxy Quest is finally getting a TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ is developing a live-action adaptation of the sci-fi spoof with Paramount Television Studios.

Breaking Bad alum Mark Johnson, who executive produced the original movie, is returning in the same role for the series, which is currently searching for a writer.

Paramount Television has taken a winding journey to adapt Galaxy Quest. Back in 2015, Paramount announced it was developing a follow-up TV series to the movie and sold it to Amazon Studios. The film’s co-writer Robert Gordon, director Dean Parisot, and Johnson were all attached, but the show never got off the ground, and plans were put on hold due to the death of Alan Rickman and Allen’s TV schedule. In 2017, the series was back on, with news of Paul Scheer writing the script, but once again, nothing materialized.

Galaxy Quest starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell as the cast of a sci-fi TV show that gets drawn into a real conflict with actual aliens who mistake the series for a documentary. It was a clear homage to Star Trek, making Paramount+ the perfect home for the series — the streamer is home to Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek Universe.