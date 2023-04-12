HBO Orders Game of Thrones Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

HBO has announced it has given a series order for another Game of Thrones spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The prequel series will be written by George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker, who will also executive produce with Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” reads the official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Based on Martin’s fantasy novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg, the show was previously reported to be in development in January 2021. Its announcement comes on the same day as Warner Bros. Discovery announced its rechristened streaming platform Max is launching on May 23rd.

HBO’s other Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, won’t return for its second season until 2024. Back in December, Martin revealed that some previously planned Game of Thrones offshoots had been shelved due to “changes at HBO Max.” At the time, there were several series reported to be in the works, including a Jon Snow sequel series and three additional spinoffs that had been in development dating back to 2021.