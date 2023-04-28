Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Garbage Share Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust”: Stream

Off their Record Store Day EP Witness to Your Love

Advertisement
garbage siouxsie and the banshees cover cities in dust stream
Garbage (photo by Amy Harris) and Siouxsie Sioux (photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Follow
April 28, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    Garbage have shared their Record Store Day EP Witness to Your Love on digital platforms. It’s highlighted by their version of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ 1986 classic “Cities in Dust.”

    While remaining mostly true to the original, Garbage put a heavier emphasis on guitars and percussion as Shirley Manson puts her own spin on Siouxsie Sioux’s lyrics with soaring vocals. Stream the track and watch the video for the original version below.

    “Cities in Dust” was the lead single for Siouxsie and the Banshees’ seventh studio album, Tinderbox. A previous cover of the song by Everlove was featured in a trailer for Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Witness to Your Love includes the eponymous 2008 rarity along with two previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for Garbage’s 2021 album, No Gods, No Masters. Listen to the full EP below.

    This summer, Garbage will head out with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on a North American co-headlining tour; grab your tickets here. Meanwhile, Siouxsie Sioux recently confirmed her first tour in 15 years. Tickets for that are available here.

    Witness to Your Love Artwork:

    garbage witness to your love ep artwork cities in dust stream

    Witness to Your Love Tracklist:
    01. Witness to Your Love
    02. Cities in Dust
    03. Blue Betty
    04. Adam and Eve

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jack harlow eminem diss hardest white boy they don’t love it stream

Jack Harlow Calls Himself "The Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem on New Song "They Don’t Love It": Stream

April 28, 2023

Deb Never Thank You for Attending new EP Momentary Sweetheart

Deb Never Shares New EP Thank You for Attending: Stream

April 28, 2023

say anything psyche new single pop punk music news listen stream max bemis

Say Anything Return with Scorching New Single "Psyche!": Stream

April 28, 2023

indigo de souza all of this will end track by track new album stream

Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

April 28, 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Positive Charge new single tour dates 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Return with Comeback Single "Positive Charge": Stream

April 28, 2023

beach house become ep record store day exclusive vinyl indie pop rock music news listen

Beach House Release New Five-Song EP Become: Stream

April 28, 2023

Willie Nelson Billy Strings California Sober new single 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson Joins Billy Strings for New Single "California Sober": Stream

April 28, 2023

The National Eucalyptus new song first two pages of frankenstein tour dates tickets live preorder

The National Reveal New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein: Stream

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage Share Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Cities in Dust": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter