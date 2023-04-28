Garbage Share Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust”: Stream

Garbage have shared their Record Store Day EP Witness to Your Love on digital platforms. It’s highlighted by their version of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ 1986 classic “Cities in Dust.”

While remaining mostly true to the original, Garbage put a heavier emphasis on guitars and percussion as Shirley Manson puts her own spin on Siouxsie Sioux’s lyrics with soaring vocals. Stream the track and watch the video for the original version below.

“Cities in Dust” was the lead single for Siouxsie and the Banshees’ seventh studio album, Tinderbox. A previous cover of the song by Everlove was featured in a trailer for Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

Related Video

Witness to Your Love includes the eponymous 2008 rarity along with two previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for Garbage’s 2021 album, No Gods, No Masters. Listen to the full EP below.

This summer, Garbage will head out with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on a North American co-headlining tour; grab your tickets here. Meanwhile, Siouxsie Sioux recently confirmed her first tour in 15 years. Tickets for that are available here.

Witness to Your Love Artwork:

Witness to Your Love Tracklist:

01. Witness to Your Love

02. Cities in Dust

03. Blue Betty

04. Adam and Eve