The Gaslight Anthem Return with Comeback Single "Positive Charge": Stream

The band has also added dates to their 2023 tour

The Gaslight Anthem Positive Charge new single tour dates 2023
The Gaslight Anthem, photo by Casey McAllister
April 28, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    The Gaslight Anthem have returned with a new single, “Positive Charge,” their first new music in almost a decade. Stream the song below.

    Grounded by a beefy, guitar-driven rhythm bed, the melodies of vocalist Brian Fallon lift “Positive Charge” to a soaring height, while its candid lyricism hits with a sense of intimacy. “‘Where did you go?’/ I would say that to myself often/ Like I was dressing up for a coffin/ To lie down in,” the song begins — when the climax arrives, the refrain “I need a spark/ I need a positive charge/ Plug it into my veins/ Make me love this life again” rings of rejuvenation.

    “‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” Fallon explained in a statement. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through, and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”

    Related Video

    Their first new music since 2014’s Get Hurt, the single is also the first release on Gaslight Anthem’s own Rich Mahogany Recordings label, distributed via Thirty Tigers. Beyond getting back into recording, the band went on a reunion tour last year, and has announced additional dates for their ongoing 2023 tour. Check out their full list of upcoming stops below.

    Tickets to all of The Gaslight Anthem’s upcoming tour dates are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Gaslight Anthem 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston +
    05/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *
    05/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/07 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^
    05/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +
    05/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +
    05/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +
    05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
    05/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! +
    05/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel +
    05/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor +
    05/21 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre +
    05/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
    05/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center ^
    05/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^
    05/27 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^
    07/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/29 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
    08/13 – Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest
    09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
    09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
    09/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    09/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    09/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    09/27 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
    09/29 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
    09/30 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro @ Indoor Theater
    10/2 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
    10/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/5 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    10/7 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
    10/8 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

    + = w/ Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe
    ^ = w/ Oso Oso
    * = w/ Emily Wolfe

