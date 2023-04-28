The Gaslight Anthem have returned with a new single, “Positive Charge,” their first new music in almost a decade. Stream the song below.

Grounded by a beefy, guitar-driven rhythm bed, the melodies of vocalist Brian Fallon lift “Positive Charge” to a soaring height, while its candid lyricism hits with a sense of intimacy. “‘Where did you go?’/ I would say that to myself often/ Like I was dressing up for a coffin/ To lie down in,” the song begins — when the climax arrives, the refrain “I need a spark/ I need a positive charge/ Plug it into my veins/ Make me love this life again” rings of rejuvenation.

“‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” Fallon explained in a statement. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through, and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”

Their first new music since 2014’s Get Hurt, the single is also the first release on Gaslight Anthem’s own Rich Mahogany Recordings label, distributed via Thirty Tigers. Beyond getting back into recording, the band went on a reunion tour last year, and has announced additional dates for their ongoing 2023 tour. Check out their full list of upcoming stops below.

The Gaslight Anthem 2023 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston +

05/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

05/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +

05/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +

05/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

05/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! +

05/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel +

05/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor +

05/21 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre +

05/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

05/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center ^

05/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

05/27 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^

07/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/29 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

08/13 – Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest

09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

09/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

09/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/27 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

09/29 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/30 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro @ Indoor Theater

10/2 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/5 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/7 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/8 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

+ = w/ Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe

^ = w/ Oso Oso

* = w/ Emily Wolfe