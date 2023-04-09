Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ghost Announce EP Featuring Genesis, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner Covers, Unveil “Jesus He Knows Me”: Stream

The five-song EP PHANTOMIME arrives May 18th

Advertisement
Ghost
Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla
April 9, 2023 | 12:48pm ET

    Ghost have announced a new five-song covers EP titled PHANTOMIME, featuring renditions of songs by Genesis, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Television, and The Stranglers. Just in time for Easter Sunday (April 9th), the Swedish metal band has unveiled its cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me.”

    Genesis’ original 1992 version of the song was a satirical look at televangelists, a subject matter right up Ghost’s alley. In addition to “Jesus He Knows Me,” the EP includes Papa Emeritus IV and company covering Television’s “See No Evil,” The Stranglers’ “Hanging Around,” Iron Maiden’s “Phantom of the Opera,” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” The EP is due out on May 18th.

    Accompanying the music video for “Jesus He Knows Me” is a half-hour radio call-in show titled “Jesus Talk” hosted by “Father Jim DeFroque.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Perhaps, Ghost will perform one or more of the covers on their upcoming summer North American “Re-Imperatour,” featuring support from fellow Swedish act Amon Amarth. Tickets for those shows are available here.

    Mastodon Bill Kelliher interview
     Editor's Pick
    Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher on the Rise of Ghost, Hushed and Grim, and Remission’s 20th Anniversary

    Listen to Ghost’s rendition of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me,” watch the age-restricted music video, and see the accompanying “Jesus Talk with Father Jim DeFroque” episode below.

    PHANTOMIME Artwork:

    Ghost PHANTOMIME EP

    PHANTOMIME Tracklist:
    01. See No Evil (Television)
    02. Jesus He Knows Me (Genesis)
    03. Hanging Around (The Stranglers)
    04. Phantom of the Opera (Iron Maiden)
    05. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Tina Turner)

    Advertisement

    Photo Gallery – Ghost at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

Latest Stories

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share "4EVA" Featuring Pharrell: Stream

April 7, 2023

redveil playing w fire EP black enuff jpegmafia stream

redveil Announces New EP playing w/ fire, Taps JPEGMAFIA for "black enuff": Stream

April 6, 2023

CHAI we the female new single indie pop

CHAI Celebrate the Fluidity of Gender on New Single "We the Female!": Stream

April 5, 2023

Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus New Album 2023 Tour

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue

Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland's 12 Bar Blues Announced, "Barbarella" Demo Released: Stream

March 31, 2023

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions

Zombie Juice Will Leave You "Dizzy" on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

March 31, 2023

Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

March 31, 2023

boygenius

boygenius Release Kristen Stewart-Directed the film, And *Bong Joon-ho Voice* To Me, That’s Cinema

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghost Announce EP Featuring Genesis, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner Covers, Unveil "Jesus He Knows Me": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter