Ghost have announced a new five-song covers EP titled PHANTOMIME, featuring renditions of songs by Genesis, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Television, and The Stranglers. Just in time for Easter Sunday (April 9th), the Swedish metal band has unveiled its cover of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me.”

Genesis’ original 1992 version of the song was a satirical look at televangelists, a subject matter right up Ghost’s alley. In addition to “Jesus He Knows Me,” the EP includes Papa Emeritus IV and company covering Television’s “See No Evil,” The Stranglers’ “Hanging Around,” Iron Maiden’s “Phantom of the Opera,” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” The EP is due out on May 18th.

Accompanying the music video for “Jesus He Knows Me” is a half-hour radio call-in show titled “Jesus Talk” hosted by “Father Jim DeFroque.

Advertisement

Related Video

Perhaps, Ghost will perform one or more of the covers on their upcoming summer North American “Re-Imperatour,” featuring support from fellow Swedish act Amon Amarth. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Listen to Ghost’s rendition of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me,” watch the age-restricted music video, and see the accompanying “Jesus Talk with Father Jim DeFroque” episode below.

PHANTOMIME Artwork:

PHANTOMIME Tracklist:

01. See No Evil (Television)

02. Jesus He Knows Me (Genesis)

03. Hanging Around (The Stranglers)

04. Phantom of the Opera (Iron Maiden)

05. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Tina Turner)

Advertisement

Photo Gallery – Ghost at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):