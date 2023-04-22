Menu
Gorillaz Literally Brought Everyone Out at Coachella Weekend 2

Featuring appearances from Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, and more

Gorillaz at Coachella
Gorillaz, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
April 22, 2023 | 3:03am ET

    “I’m sorry, but weekend two is better than weekend one,” said Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn prior to closing out the band’s Friday night set at Coachella. He wasn’t kidding, as over the course of the hour-plus performance Gorillaz were joined by a star-studded ensemble that included the likes of Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yassiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def), Del the Funky Homosapien, Little Simz, Thundercat, and more.

    Bad Bunny joined Gorillaz for the first live performance of “Tormenta” from the band’s latest album, Cracker Island. Following their late-night performance on Kimmel, Beck teamed up with Gorillaz on “The Valley of the Pagans.” Other collaborators included Yasiin Bey (“Sweepstakes”), Little Simz (“Garage Palace”), Del the Funky Homosapien (“Rock the House,” “Clint Eastwood”), and De La Soul (“Feel Good Inc.”).

    See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage below. You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

    Gorillaz Coachella Setlist:

    M1 A1
    Tranz
    The Valley of the Pagans (with Beck)
    Cracker Island (with Thundercat)
    O Green World
    Tormenta (with Bad Bunny)
    With Love to an Ex (with Moonchild Sanelly and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
    Sweepstakes (with Yasiin Bey and and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
    Andromeda
    New Gold (with Bootie Brown)
    On Melancholy Hill
    Kids With Guns
    Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
    Garage Palace (with Little Simz)
    Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
    Feel Good Inc (with De La Soul)
    Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

