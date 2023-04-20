Gorillaz and Beck shared the stage on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their Cracker Island collaborative track, “Possession Island.” Watch it below.

“Possession Island” is the closing song on Gorillaz’s eighth LP, which arrived in February. The joint track marks the second time the pair have collaborated following “The Valley of the Pagans” from Gorillaz’s 2020 album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. In September 2022, band and Beck performed both songs live during the former’s star-studded Los Angeles tour stop.

The Kimmel guest spot also served as an encore of sorts for Beck, who visited the late-night show in February to play his latest solo single, “Thinking About You.”

Gorillaz will return to the stage this weekend to play weekend two of Coachella 2023 (get tickets here), while Beck will embark on a co-headlining trek with Phoenix in August. Grab seats here for their “Summer Odyssey Tour,” which features support from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood.

Meanwhile, one of the virtual group’s other repeat collaborators, Maseo of De La Soul, recently revealed that the hip-hop trio was initially supposed to feature on the Gorillaz track “Kids with Guns” rather than their eventual smash hit, “Feel Good Inc.”