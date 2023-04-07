Graham Nash Says David Crosby Died After Contracting COVID-19

Like many of us, Graham Nash is still mourning David Crosby, his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate who passed away in January at 81. Though a cause of death was not publicly disclosed at the time, Nash revealed on a new episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast that COVID-19 was at least partially to blame.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash told Meredith. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Nash playfully noted that many close to his late friend and creative partner had been “[expecting] David to pass [since] 20 years ago.” He continued, “I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing. But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

CSNY’s legacy included a good deal of head-butting between band members, as any prospects of a potential reunion became less and less likely. Thankfully, however, Nash can rest easy knowing his relationship with Crosby was in a good place: “I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” he said. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”

Listen to Nash’s full episode on Kyle Meredith With… below, and subscribe to the podcast here.

Nash will share his next solo album Now next month, and he'll be supporting the release with a 2023 tour.