Graham Nash on His Most Personal Album, the Loss of David Crosby, and 60 Years of The Hollies

The folk rock legend discusses new LP, Now, and penning a tribute to Buddy Holly

Graham Nash now David Crosby podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Graham Nash, photo by Amy Grantham
Consequence Staff
April 7, 2023 | 2:43pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Graham Nash catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, Now, and how it showcases some of his most personal writing.

    The legendary singer-songwriter goes on to talk about writing a song about the rise and fall of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and penning a tribute to Buddy Holly. He also touches on the 60th anniversary of The Hollies and the simple thing it would take for him to reunite with Neil Young or Stephen Stills.

    He also discusses the recent passing of David Crosby and how the “shocking” passing has affected him. “I think the truth is, we expected David to pass 20 years ago. The fact that he made it to 80 was astonishing,” he explains, before continuing, “But it was a shock, kind of like an earthquake. You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you’ve survived. But these aftershocks keep coming up.”

    Listen to Graham Nash talk Now, David Crosby, The Hollies, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

