Greta Van Fleet Announce 2023 “Starcatcher” World Tour

The band will be touring North America, the UK, and Europe in support of its forthcoming album

greta van fleet 2023 tour
Greta Van Fleet, courtesy of Live Nation
April 18, 2023 | 9:37am ET

    Greta Van Fleet have announced a 2023 world tour in support of their forthcoming album Starcatcher, out July 21st.

    The North American leg kicks off July 24th in Nashville, just days after the album drops. The band will wrap up the stateside run on September 23rd in Cleveland before hopping the pond for a UK/European leg, kicking off November 6th in Hamburg, Germany. The tour concludes on December 6th in Lisbon, Portugal. Support will be provided by Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey on select dates.

    The band’s “Electric Tomb” fan-club pre-sale starts Wednesday (April 19th) at 10 a.m. local time, as do other pre-sales. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (April 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 21st) at 10 a.m. local time.

    Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Greta Van Fleet announced their highly anticipated new album, Starcatcher, earlier this month and shared the lead single “Meeting the Master.” The album was recorded in Nashville by the band and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) over sessions that guitarist Jake Kiszka described in a statement as “very instinctual.”

    Below you can see the full list of Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 tour dates, as well as our 2021 video interview with the band. Get tickets here.

    Greta Van Fleet 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/05-07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/05-07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    07/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    07/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    07/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
    08/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    08/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
    08/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
    08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
    09/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †
    09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena †
    09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena †
    09/11 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena †
    09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden †
    09/16-17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival
    09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center †
    09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse †
    09/23 – Cleveland, OH OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse †
    11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle ^
    11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^
    11/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^
    11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National ^
    11/14 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^
    11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
    11/19 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^
    11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^
    11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum +
    11/28 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +
    11/30 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena +
    12/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club +
    12/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center +
    12/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno +
    09/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ~
    09/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ~

    * = w/ Kaelo
    † = w/ Surf Curse
    ^ = w/ Mt. Joy
    + = w/ Black Honey
    ~ = w/ Metallica

    greta van fleet 2023 world tour poster

