Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album Starcatcher, Share Lead Single “Meeting the Master”: Stream

Their third LP drops on July 21st

Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album single
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Neil Krug
April 7, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Greta Van Fleet have revealed details of their third album, titled Starcatcher, along with the project’s first single, “Meeting the Master.” The 10-track LP arrives on July 21st.

    The album was recorded in Nashville by the band and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) over sessions that guitarist Jake Kizska described in a statement as “very instinctual.” For Starcatcher, the Michigan quartet aimed to strike at big questions like “What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?” as posited by bassist Sam Kizska, while also digging deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work, including 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

    “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner shared. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

    Related Video

    The band introduced the project alongside its lead single, “Meeting the Master,” which they dubbed “a dark comedy” and “exotic spiritual journey” about “an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher.” Interpret what you will from that description and stream the track below.

    The rock group recently wrapped up a stretch of North American tour dates that were rescheduled from 2022 after lead singer Josh Kiszka ruptured an eardrum during one of their performances. The band will make their way back on the road with upcoming appearances at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, where they’ll share top-billing with Robert Plant, as well as Atlanta’s Shaky Knees in May and Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now in September. Browse for seats and deals to all of their live dates here.

    Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher will release on July 21st via Lava/Republic Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Starcatcher Artwork:

    Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album cover artwork

    Starcatcher Tracklist:
    01. Fate of the Faithful
    02. Waited All Your Life
    03. The Falling Sky
    04. Sacred the Thread
    05. Runway Blues
    06. The Indigo Streak
    07. Frozen Light
    08. The Archer
    09. Meeting the Master
    10. Farewell for Now

