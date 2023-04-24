Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Grimes Offering 50% of Royalties for Making an AI Song With Her Voice

"Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings."

Advertisement
grimes ai generated song voice pop music news quote technology
Grimes, photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Follow
April 24, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    In news that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with her subversive antics, Grimes is inviting fans — or rather, flat-out encouraging them — to make an AI-generated song using her voice.

    “I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice,” Grimes tweeted Sunday night in reference to “Heart On My Sleeve,” the phony Drake and The Weeknd song that went viral earlier this month. While that AI-generated tune prompted Universal Music Group to file a copyright claim, Grimes insists that this would be totally kosher: “Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings.”

    She went on to say that she thinks “it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine” and that she likes “the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright,” a rich statement coming from someone who shares children with the second-wealthiest man in the world.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But even before AI began really infiltrating mainstream music in the past few months, Grimes has spent a lot of time thinking about it. Her 2018 single “We Appreciate Power” pondered AI’s impending omnipresence, and the following year, she argued that AI would “be so much better at making art” than humans and would eventually make live music obsolete. She also celebrated the birth of her first child by releasing AI lullaby music.

    Those might all be fair takes, but then in 2021, she went so far as to call AI “the fastest path to communism,” which probably has Marx spinning in his grave. But hey, if Grimes wants us to use her likeness free of juridicial confines, might as well take advantage — can someone please make an Art Angels part two? See her tweets below.

    While Liam Gallagher was evidently thrilled to hear an AI-generated version of Oasis last week, the majority of entertainment figures — including Jerry Seinfeld and Nick Cave — have pooh-poohed people trying to replicate their work. Drake himself also expressed contempt with it after someone made a (horrifying) AI cover of him rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch,” saying it was “the final straw.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

Sammy Hagar David Lee Roth diss

Sammy Hagar: David Lee Roth "Sang So Bad ... It Was Embarrassing"

April 24, 2023

U2 tickets tour las vegas residency achtung baby presale verified fan onsale register bono the edge

How to Get Tickets to U2's Las Vegas Residency

April 24, 2023

Mike Portnoy quits Twitter

Drummer Mike Portnoy Quits Twitter: Anybody Can "Simply Buy" a Blue Check Verification

April 24, 2023

nikki sixx mick mars misled

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: Mick Mars Is a "Little Bit Confused" and "We Wish Him the Best"

April 24, 2023

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

April 24, 2023

seventeen fml

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

April 24, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes Offering 50% of Royalties for Making an AI Song With Her Voice

Menu Shop Search Newsletter