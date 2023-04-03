Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Features Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen: Stream

Plus, songs from Heart, Beastie Boys, and Spacehog

Advertisement
guardians of the galaxy vol 3 soundtrack artwork tracklist stream
Radiohead (photo by Nina Corcoran), Florence and the Machine (photo by Ben Kaye), and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Rob DeMartin)
Follow
April 3, 2023 | 6:15pm ET

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t be out in theaters for another month, but writer/director James Gunn has already revealed the official soundtrack. Ahead of its release on CD and digital download on May 3rd, you can stream it now via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn explained why an acoustic version of Radiohead’s “Creep” sets the tone for the film. “It doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ [like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2],” he said. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love’ [like the first movie]. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

    Besides Radiohead, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack features Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands,” Heart’s “Crazy on You,” Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” and Spacehog’s “In the Meantime,” the latter of which was featured in the trailer.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can pre-order the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack on CD or vinyl right now. Stream it below via the official Marvel playlist containing the songs from all the movies as well as the Disney+ holiday special.

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will close out the trilogy when it arrives in theaters on May 5th.

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Artwork:

    guardians of the galaxy vol 3 soundtrack artwork tracklist stream

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead
    02. Crazy on You – Heart
    03. Since You Been Gone – Rainbow
    04. In the Meantime – Spacehog
    05. Reasons – Earth, Wind and Fire
    06. Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips
    07. We Care a Lot – Faith No More
    08. Koinu no Carnival (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC
    09. I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper
    10. San Francisco – The Mowgli’s
    11. Poor Girl – X
    12. This Is the Day – The The
    13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys
    14. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine
    15. Badlands – Bruce Springsteen
    16. I Will Dare – The Replacements
    17. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

Latest Stories

SBTRKT 2023 us uk tour dates days go by new song toro y moi

SBTRKT Announces 2023 Tour, Shares "Days Go By" Featuring Toro y Moi: Stream

April 3, 2023

Clairo Shares Charitable Demo for Unreleased Song "For Now": Stream

April 2, 2023

100 gecs system of a down toxicity remix electronic pop hyperpop nu metal rock music news listen watch

100 gecs Remix System of a Down's "Toxicity": Stream

March 31, 2023

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue

Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland's 12 Bar Blues Announced, "Barbarella" Demo Released: Stream

March 31, 2023

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions

Zombie Juice Will Leave You "Dizzy" on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

March 31, 2023

Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

March 31, 2023

exploding hearts reissue guitar romantic alternative rock music news pre-order

The Exploding Hearts' Sole Album Guitar Romantic to Be Reissued

March 31, 2023

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk new ep stream

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Unveil Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK: Stream

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Features Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter