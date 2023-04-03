Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t be out in theaters for another month, but writer/director James Gunn has already revealed the official soundtrack. Ahead of its release on CD and digital download on May 3rd, you can stream it now via Apple Music or Spotify below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn explained why an acoustic version of Radiohead’s “Creep” sets the tone for the film. “It doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ [like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2],” he said. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love’ [like the first movie]. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

Besides Radiohead, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack features Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands,” Heart’s “Crazy on You,” Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” and Spacehog’s “In the Meantime,” the latter of which was featured in the trailer.

You can pre-order the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack on CD or vinyl right now. Stream it below via the official Marvel playlist containing the songs from all the movies as well as the Disney+ holiday special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will close out the trilogy when it arrives in theaters on May 5th.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Artwork:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

02. Crazy on You – Heart

03. Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

04. In the Meantime – Spacehog

05. Reasons – Earth, Wind and Fire

06. Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

07. We Care a Lot – Faith No More

08. Koinu no Carnival (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

09. I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper

10. San Francisco – The Mowgli’s

11. Poor Girl – X

12. This Is the Day – The The

13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

14. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

15. Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

16. I Will Dare – The Replacements

17. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone