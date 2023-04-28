Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Half of Vinyl Buyers in the US Don’t Have a Record Player, New Study Shows

Per Luminate's “Top Entertainment Trends for 2023” report

Advertisement
vinyl record player study buyers own turntable music business news report study data
Vinyl record player, photo by Lee Campell/Unsplash
Follow
April 28, 2023 | 1:51pm ET

    One might think that the rise in vinyl sales would call for a corresponding rise in turntables. As it turns out, however, about half of vinyl LP buyers don’t own a record player, according to a recent study by the music sales data company Luminate (via Music Business Worldwide).

    Luminate’s “Top Entertainment Trends for 2023” report found that of the 3,900 US-based respondents surveyed, “50% of consumers who have bought vinyl in the past 12 months own a record player, compared to 15% among music listeners overall.” So — feel free to double-check our math here — that would indicate that 50% of vinyl buyers over the past year have no way to play those records at home.

    Luminate seems to credit these stats largely to “superfans,” who they define as “music listeners who spend above average (median) time AND money on music, actively discover new music, participate in music-related activities on social media, and plan on attending a live music event in the next 12 months.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Still, the vast majority of music revenue — 84% in 2022 — still comes from streaming services, which could indicate that a lot of these “superfans” operate more on a completist mindset and tend to buy vinyl simply for the sake of owning rather than necessarily listening to it. It’s also worth noting that the highest-selling albums on vinyl last year were Taylor Swift’s  Midnights (945,000 copies), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (480,000), and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (263,000) — all artists with notoriously fervent fanbases.

    But the vinyl craze extends far beyond the world of young pop artists, too: Last year, Jack White called on major record labels to build their own vinyl record pressing plants in an effort to alleviate delays in manufacturing. Last month, Metallica bought their own pressing plant after their albums were pressed to vinyl nearly a million times in 2022.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jack harlow eminem diss hardest white boy they don’t love it stream

Jack Harlow Calls Himself "The Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem on New Song "They Don’t Love It": Stream

April 28, 2023

Willie Nelson Billy Strings California Sober new single 90th Birthday

Song of the Week: Willie Nelson Joins Billy Strings on Effortlessly Charming "California Sober"

April 28, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

Rob Zombie to release classic horror soundtracks

Rob Zombie Teams with Waxwork Records to Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

April 28, 2023

garbage siouxsie and the banshees cover cities in dust stream

Garbage Share Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Cities in Dust": Stream

April 28, 2023

Deb Never Thank You for Attending new EP Momentary Sweetheart

Deb Never Shares New EP Thank You for Attending: Stream

April 28, 2023

say anything psyche new single pop punk music news listen stream max bemis

Say Anything Return with Scorching New Single "Psyche!": Stream

April 28, 2023

shania twain tour 2023 how to get tickets country pop live music news

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain's 2023 Tour

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Half of Vinyl Buyers in the US Don't Have a Record Player, New Study Shows

Menu Shop Search Newsletter