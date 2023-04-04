Menu
Harry Potter TV Series in the Works at HBO Max

The series would be based on J.K. Rowling's original books, with each season tied to a specific novel

harry potter tv series hbo max warner bros discovery
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Warner Bros.)
April 3, 2023 | 10:11pm ET

