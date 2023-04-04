Harry Potter TV Series in the Works at HBO Max

A new Harry Potter television series may be in the works at HBO Max, Bloomberg reports.

According to sources, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to air the series on its HBO streaming service, though talks between the company and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are still in the preliminary stages. If it happens, the series would be based on the original series of books, not a spinoff like the Fantastic Beasts film series. What’s more, each season would be tied to a specific book, meaning the deal would easily span several years.

Rowling’s transphobia has been a barrier to entry for some (including Daniel Radcliffe, who played her series’ titular character in the movies), but Harry Potter largely remains a booming, beloved franchise.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit theaters last year, following 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.