Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hayley Williams: “Ticketmaster Needs to Get Their Shit Together”

"We don't take it lightly. We know it's a huge sacrifice to come to a show"

Advertisement
Hayley Williams of Paramore
Hayley Williams of Paramore, photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage
April 16, 2023 | 5:40pm ET

    Paramore’s Hayley Williams is the latest artist to publicly call out Ticketmaster, saying that the ticketing giant needs to “get their shit together.”

    The comment came as Paramore are on the road themselves, and was made in an effort to thank their fans. “I wanna say one more time how special it is that you’ve all made it tonight,” Williams told the crowd during Paramore’s Saturday night show in Cardiff, Wales. “We don’t take it lightly. We know, honestly, especially now, it’s a huge sacrifice to come to a show because Ticketmaster need to get their shit together. We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves too because we were like, ‘People are spending money that they don’t have to come and hang out with us and we better give them something that’s worth that’. We just love you so much.”

    From the chaos around Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” on-sale rollout (which spurred senate hearings and a fan-led lawsuit), to getting fined by the Mexican government for overselling tickets, to the frustration around The Cure’s on-sale rollout, to Drake’s class-action lawsuit, Ticketmaster has faced a lot of heat in recent months.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While it’s to be determined if Williams’ and other artists’ comments will make a difference, shows and the demand for live music go on nonetheless. Paramore’s performance in Cardiff was their second date on the European leg of their ongoing tour. On Thursday night, the band played in Dublin, where Williams delivered an acoustic rendition of The Cranberries’ “Dreams.”

Latest Stories

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

April 16, 2023

Descendents

The Fest Unveils 2023 Lineup with Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, and More

April 16, 2023

BLACKPINK at Coachella

In True BLACKPINK Fashion, Their Coachella Performance Was a Sight to Behold

April 16, 2023

Jai Paul Coachella

Jai Paul Gives First Live Performance at Coachella: Video + Setlist

April 16, 2023

New Jersey Announces Bruce Springsteen Day

April 15, 2023

JAY-Z Warhol Basquiat exhibition first show in four years

JAY-Z Plays First Show in Four Years at Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition

April 15, 2023

the weeknd coachella 2023 metro boomin video setlist

The Weeknd Crashes Metro Boomin's Coachella Set: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

blondie coachella setlist and video watch

Blondie Dazzles Coachella with Help from Nile Rodgers: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hayley Williams: "Ticketmaster Needs to Get Their Shit Together"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter