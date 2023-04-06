HBO Sets Release Date for David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream is one step closer to becoming small-screen reality. After getting its premiere at Cannes last year, the David Bowie documentary is slated to debut on HBO Saturday, April 29th, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will then be available to stream on HBO Max.

Described as a “cinematic odyssey,” Moonage Daydream pieces together never-before-seen footage of Bowie’s personal life and professional performances, narrated by the man himself. The documentary will also extend into Bowie’s creative endeavors beyond music, highlighting his work in dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre.

Notably, Moonage Daydream is the first Bowie biopic made with the blessing of his family. With that mammoth co-sign, Morgen was granted access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all of the musician’s master recordings and hours of discovered 35mm and 16mm film of his stage performances.

Morgen wrote, directed, produced, and edited Moonage Daydream. Its 48-song soundtrack, composed of original studio recordings, was helmed by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti along with Bohemian Rhapsody sound mixer Paul Massey and Ford v. Ferrari sound engineer David Giammarco. John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone led the film’s sound design.

Revisit the trailer for Moonage Daydream below.

