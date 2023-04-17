HBO Sets Premiere Date for Sam Levinson’s The Idol, Shares New Teaser: Watch

Behind-the-scenes drama be damned: HBO has revealed the release date for The Idol, the new series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. We’ll be able to watch The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp get into all sorts of glamorous trouble when it lands on HBO Max — er, just Max — June 4th.

Along with the premiere date news comes another teaser for the series, in which rising pop star Jocelyn (Depp) gets entangled with a shady nightclub owner named Tedros (The Weeknd) who may or may not also be a cult leader. The clip opens with Troye Sivan, who’s swapped out his Aussie twang for an LA drawl: “When was the last truly fucking nasty, nasty, bad pop girl?” Immediately, the instrumental of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” kicks in (kinda tacky choice!) as we see a montage of sexy rich people doing sexy rich people things in sexy mood lighting.

But all The Idol‘s glitz and glamour comes in the aftermath of reports of a disorganized and, at times, even abusive environment on set, with one crew member telling Rolling Stone it was akin to “sexual torture porn” under Levinson’s direction. Another crew member said: ““What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century… It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.”

But the show must go on, as they say. The Idol will also star Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, Hank Azaria, and many more. See the teaser below.

The Idol will also mark one of the first original series to premiere under HBO Max’s rebranding as Max. The Weeknd made his acting debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems. Depp — who decries your “nepo baby” label, by the way — will also star opposite Bill Skarsgård in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.