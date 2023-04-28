Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: HEALTH Evoke Industrial’s Video Game Past on “HATEFUL”

Plus, essential tracks by Buggin, Cradle of Filth, and Oxymorrons

Advertisement
health hateful stream
HEALTH, photo by Faith Crawford
April 28, 2023 | 10:59am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the top spot goes to HEALTH’s “HATEFUL.”

    Industrial music and first-person shooter games, especially those of the more sci-fi horror strain, were forever linked when Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails composed the soundtrack to the original Quake. The ominous noises, the clings and clangs, and the arpeggiated synths inherent to industrial were apropos of the game’s stark environments.

    Industrial act HEALTH lending their latest single “HATEFUL” to the acclaimed old-school FPS ULTRAKILL seems like a callback to NIN’s iconic Quake score. ULTRAKILL, with its retro graphics and “ultraviolent” gore, could be seen as a spiritual successor to games like Quake; meanwhile, HEALTH are the artistic continuation of the industrial/electronic aesthetic Nine Inch Nails helped pioneer, with Reznor and HEALTH even collaborating on a track in 2021.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “HATEFUL” boasts churning Blade Runner synths and a pulsing electronic beat — equally fit for a smoked-out goth rave or a foray into an overrun spacecraft teeming with aliens, weapon in hand. HEALTH dial into their audience with ease here, offering up a track that works on its own as a choice cut of industrial techno and as a hype-inducing video game anthem. Industrial + FPS = nostalgia. HEALTH nail(gun) that formula here.

    Honorable Mentions:

    Buggin – “Not Yours”

    “Not Yours” is the kind of skate-video hardcore we need as the weather warms and life outside commences once more. Chicago’s Buggin know all about that, and the band is set to drop its new album Concrete Cowboys on June 2nd, just as summer ascends. Put this on the Bluetooth speaker when the heat starts rising from the pavement.

    Cradle of Filth – “Demon Prince Regent”

    UK extreme metal legends Cradle of Filth are gifting fans with a new live album, Trouble and Their Double Lives. In addition to showcasing the band’s electrifying live show, the collection features two new studio tracks, including the newly released “Demon Prince Regent.” The song features Dani Filth and company doing what they do best, delivering headbanging metal with mind-blowing blackened guitar playing.

    Advertisement

    Oxymorrons – “Last Call” (feat. Troi Irons)

    Last call… when you’ve made it that late in the night, being forced to leave the bar can either be the inevitable finale of a fun night out, a welcome cutoff for the sloshed, or the signal to return to more solitary confines. NYC’s Oxymorrons tap into the ever-relatable conclusion of “Last Call” on their latest single, applying their savvy amalgamation of hip-hop and heavy alt-rock. Singer-songwriter Troi Irons lends his vocals to the hook, completing the full-on rock treatment of the song structure and delivery.

Latest Stories

foo fighters rescued song of the week militarie gunn sara james bully

Song of the Week: Foo Fighters Cry Out to Be "Rescued"

April 21, 2023

better lovers 30 under 13 heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Supergroup Better Lovers Deliver Blistering Debut Single “30 Under 13”

April 21, 2023

SZA doja cat kill bill song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Enlists Doja Cat for a Renovated Version of “Kill Bill"

April 14, 2023

kvelertak heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Kvelertak Meld Hardcore and Black Metal on Ripper "Krøterveg Te Helvete"

April 14, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Song of the Week: Kaytranada Joins Forces with Aminé and Pharrell for the Irresistible "4EVA"

April 7, 2023

poppy church outfit stream

Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial "Church Outfit"

April 7, 2023

metallica song of the week 72 seasons

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

March 31, 2023

after the burial nothing gold

Heavy Song of the Week: After the Burial Resurrect Themselves on “Nothing Gold”

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: HEALTH Evoke Industrial’s Video Game Past on “HATEFUL”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter