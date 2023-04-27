HEALTH Unleash New Song “HATEFUL” via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

Industrial techno auteurs HEALTH have returned with the one-off single “HATEFUL,” which is dropping alongside the latest software update for the first-person shooter game ULTRAKILL.

Co-written with SIERRA, the track is an immediate head-nodder with pulsing electronic percussion and swathes of noise and shoegazing textures. Overall, HEALTH take a more dance-pop approach as opposed to their harsher industrial tendencies, with Street Sects’ Leo Ashlin providing the appropriate melodic backing vocals.

“Back to the cyber grind,” the band said of the song, which is getting the spotlight in the latest ULTRAKILL update. HEALTH themselves have even been rendered in the game’s old-school graphic style (as seen above), and more collaborations between HEALTH and ULTRAKILL “will be announced soon.”

The game is described as a “ultra-violent” old-school FPS and has received widespread praise for evoking classic shooters such as DOOM, Quake, and Unreal Tournament.

“HATEFUL” is the first new music from HEALTH since 2021’s DISCO4 :: PART II collab comp that saw the group teaming with Trent Reznor, Poppy, Lamb of God, and more. HEALTH also lent their sonic stylings to a remix of Korn’s “Worst Is on Its Way” alongside Danny Brown and Meechy Darko that dropped late last year.

Below you can stream the visualizer clip for “HATEFUL” and see the single artwork. To purchase and download ULTRAKILL, visit the game’s Steam page.

“HATEFUL” Artwork: