Hed PE Kick Crazy Town Off Tour Following Brutal Bandmate Brawl

A brutal fist fight between Crazy Town bandmates Seth Binzer (aka Shifty Shellshock) and Bobby Reeves has led to the band being kicked off the “Nu Metal Madness Tour 2” by headliners Hed PE.

As reported on Tuesday (April 25th), co-vocalists Binzer and Reeves engaged in a bloody brawl over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, following a disastrous gig in which Binzer didn’t show up until the very end of the show. Video shows Binzer absolutely pummeling Reeves for most of the fight, with the latter only getting in a few punches himself.

On Tuesday night, Hed PE lead singer Jared Gomes took to Instagram to inform fans that his band made the decision to remove Crazy Town from the package tour (tickets available here), which also includes Adema and Tantric. The vocalist pointed out that the reason was mostly for the health of Binzer, who has a history of substance abuse problems:

“Hed PE had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We’re not saints by any means and Hed PE has done some crazy shit, and I’m not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show.

Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. So, you’ve seen the video. If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda of mediate or some shit like that.

But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier, so it’s definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn’t keep it going. And Hed PE doesn’t support the shit that’s gone on and the shit that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town.”

Binzer has famously battled addiction issues, appearing on the television shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House in the past. In 2012, he was arrested for battery and cocaine possession.

The “Nu Metal Madness Tour 2” (minus Crazy Town) will continue tonight (April 26th) in McHenry, Illinois, and run through a May 13th show in Garden Crove, California. Pick up tickets here.

