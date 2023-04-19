Menu
Patricia Arquette Is an Addict-Turned-P.I. in High Desert Trailer: Watch

The series premieres on May 17th via Apple TV+

High Desert trailer patricia arquette ben stiller jay roach Apple TV+
High Desert (Apple TV+)
April 19, 2023 | 11:53am ET

    Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for High Desert, a new dark comedy series starring Patricia Arquette as an addict-turned-private investigator set in the California desert. The series is set to premiere on May 17th on the streaming platform.

    High Desert follows the story of Arquette’s protagonist, who decides to start a new life after the death of her beloved mother. Convincing a local private investigator (Brad Garrett) to hire her, the “on-again-off-again” addict gets entangled in a web of intrigue hiding just beneath the surface in Yucca Valley, California… abound with, as the trailer shows, thrills and laughs alike. Just as removed from the chic of a Jim Rockford type of P.I. as dusty Yucca Valley is from glamorous Los Angeles, Arquette grapples with loss, grief, and the ever-challenging task of taking a life in pieces, and putting it back together.

    Arquette will not only star in the project, but has an “executive producer” credit, along with her friend and Escape at Dannemora collaborator, Ben Stiller. Directed by Jay Roach and created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, the series will also star Garrett, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, and more.

    The eight-episode season will premiere globally on May 17th with the first three episodes, and will be followed-up with a new episode every week on Wednesday. Watch the trailer for High Desert below.

    Last year, Arquette and Stiller collaborated on another Apple TV+ project, Severance, which garnered positive reviews. In Consequence’s review, Clint Worthington wrote that “with smart performances, an intriguing script, and buckets of style from Ben Stiller in pure thriller mode, it easily climbs up the list of Apple TV+’s best shows.”

