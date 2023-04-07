Menu
How to Get Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2023 Tour

"The 5 Seconds of Summer Show" touches down in Europe as well as North and South America

5 seconds of summer tickets tour show 2023 live onsale presale code dates
5 Seconds of Summer, photo by Andy Deluca
April 6, 2023 | 9:55pm ET

    5 Seconds of Summer have taken top billing on “The 5 Seconds of Summer Show,” the Australian quartet’s upcoming world tour, and tickets to the global event are quickly going up for grabs (get them here). The band is riding into their next massive live excursion with their 2022 fifth LP, 5SOS5, as well as their new live album from the accompanying tour, The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall.

    Read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is 5 Seconds of Summer’s Next Tour?

    “The 5 Seconds of Summer Show” will launch in South America as the band hosts performances in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia in July and Perú in August.

    Related Video

    5 Seconds of Summer’s North American leg begins in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 10th, followed by first-week shows in Boston, Toronto, and Detroit. They’ll play Bristow, Virginia and Philadelphia before headlining New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 21st, then hit the Midwest for dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Ohio for two nights, and more.

    They open September in Franklin, Tennessee and continue to one-offs in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida before spending two nights in Texas between The Woodlands and Irving. They’ll head west to Phoenix on September 13th, then close the North American run at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on September 14th.

    5SOS embark to Europe for a fall tour starting in Lisbon on September 23rd. Through the end of the month, they’ll perform in Madrid, Milan, Brussels, and more, followed by a stop to Amsterdam on October 1st. The band begins a UK stretch in Glasgow on October 3rd, complete with visits to Manchester and London on subsequent nights, then continue to Paris, Budapest, and more. They’ll conclude the European tour in Prague on October 12th.

    Finally, the quartet will make their stateside return in October for Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival, along with Blink-182, Green Day, and more.

    Who Is Opening for 5 Seconds of Summer on Tour?

    There have been no announcements regarding an opening slot or supporting act to join the cast of the Australian four-piece’s global “5 Seconds of Summer Show.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for “The 5 Seconds of Summer Show” will be available starting on Tuesday, April 11th via pre-sales for Citi cardholders and VIP packages. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL).

    General public tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See 5 Seconds of Summer’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    5 Seconds of Summer 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/2023 – Argentina @ TBA
    07/2023 – Brazil @ TBA
    07/2023 – Chile @ TBA
    07/2023 – Colombia @ TBA
    08/2023 – Perú @ TBA
    08/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    08/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
    08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    09/01 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    09/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    09/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Hard Rock Live
    09/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    09/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    09/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    09/24 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
    09/26 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    09/27 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena
    09/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
    09/30 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
    10/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    10/04 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    10/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    10/07 – Luxembourg, LE @ Rockhal
    10/08 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale
    10/10 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena
    10/11 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice
    10/12 – Prague, CZ @ Fortuna Arena
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

