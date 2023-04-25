How to Get Tickets to 6LACK’s 2023-2024 Tour

6LACK has unleashed a massive stretch of tour dates for his “Since I Have a Lover” world tour, and tickets will reward fans with live renditions of the Atlanta vocalist’s latest batch of songs from his third LP, also titled Since I Have a Lover, which arrived in March.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is 6LACK’s Next Tour?

The “Since I Have a Lover” world tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon on October 1st, followed by West Coast dates in Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. 6LACK will host performances in Denver on October 17th and St. Louis on October 19th before heading to Texas for nights in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. He closes October in Minneapolis and opens November in Chicago.

After stopping in Detroit on November 2nd, 6LACK will headline New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on November 5th and Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner the following day. He’ll make further East Coast visits to Boston, Philadelphia, and more before jetting south to Charlotte, Orlando, and Miami. His final US show will fittingly take place in his hometown of Atlanta on November 24th.

6LACK will then host a European leg in early 2024. It starts in Dublin on February 12th and continues to the UK for nights in Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham before wrapping in London on February 18th. He’ll also play Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more, then concludes in Oslo, Norway on March 3rd.

Who Is Opening for 6LACK on Tour?

6BLACK will be joined by Mereba on the initial leg of the “Since I Have a Lover” world tour, while Spinall and Sadboi will support his 2024 European run. A special guest that is still to be announced has been teased for several of the long-running trek’s North American dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for 6LACK’s 2023-2024 Tour?

6LACK tickets will first go up for grabs via artist-hosted pre-sale on Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale that same day at 12:00 p.m. local time (use access code VINYL).

General public access to tickets will open on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Find seats and deals to all of 6LACK’s future performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are 6LACK’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See 6LACK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

6LACK 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

10/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

11/05 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

11/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

11/ 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

11/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

11/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

11/22 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

02/12/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre #

02/14/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

02/15/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #

02/17/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

02/18/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

02/20/24 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan #

02/21/24 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #

02/22/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #

02/25/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

02/27/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

02/29/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio #

03/01/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns #

03/03/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

* = w/ special guest

** = w/ Mereba

# = w/ Spinall and Sadboi