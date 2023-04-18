Menu
How to Get Tickets to Alicia Keys’ 2023 Tour

The 23-date "Keys to the Summer Tour" begins in June.

alicia keys tickets 2023 summer tour live onsale presale code dates
April 18, 2023 | 4:53pm ET

    Alicia Keys has decided to hand over the “Keys to the Summer Tour,” with tickets to her latest North American trek unlocking another epic showcase from the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter (get tickets here).

    “The ‘Keys to the Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable,” she shared in a statement. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical, and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen!”

    Read on for all the dates and details.

    What Is Alicia Keys’ Next Tour?

    The 23-date “Keys to the Summer Tour” will kick off in Fort Lauderdale on June 28th, followed by stops in Tampa, Atlanta, and Memphis in the first week. After nights in Washington, DC; Boston; and Philadelphia, Alicia Keys will round out her East Coast stretch at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 12th, then head to Toronto on July 14th.

    She’ll settle in Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more in mid-July before jetting south to New Orleans on July 23rd and Austin on July 24th. Heading west via Denver and Salt Lake City, Keys closes the month in Seattle, then opens August in Oakland. The “Keys to the Summer Tour” wraps at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on August 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Alicia Keys on Tour?

    No opening act or supporting slot was included in the initial announcement for the 2023 “Keys to the Summer Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Alicia Keys’ 2023 Tour?

    Alicia Keys tickets will first go up for grabs to her Fan Club members as well as Keys Soulcare customers on Tuesday, April 18th. A Live Nation pre-sale will launch next on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL) along with a Spotify pre-sale and various venue-specific offers..

    General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Alicia Keys’ upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are the Alicia Keys’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See the full list of live dates for Alicia Keys below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Alicia Keys 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/03 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena
    05/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    05/07 – Villa Crespo, AR @ Movistar Arena
    05/09 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    05/11 – Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena
    05/14 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
    05/17 – Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    05/19 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio telmex
    06/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    06/30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    07/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    07/05 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    07/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    07/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    07/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
    07/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    07/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    07/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

