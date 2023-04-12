Menu
How to Get Tickets to Arcángel’s 2023 Tour

The North American stretch starts in August

Arcángel, photo courtesy of the artist
April 11, 2023 | 8:21pm ET

    Reggaeton pioneer Arcángel has unveiled a stretch of 2023 North American live dates as part of his “Just In Time” world tour (get tickets here). The “Hace Mucho Tiempo” artist’s latest outing comes in support of his late 2022 LP, Sr. Santos.

    Find tickets here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and pre-sale details.

    What Is Arcángel’s Next Tour?

    The North American “Just In Time” performances span 14 cities and start in Rosemont, Illinois on August 26th. Arcángel follows three nights in Texas between Houston, Irving, and Hidalgo with another three-show stint in California between Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles. He then jets to the East Coast for stops in Fairfax, Virginia on September 16th, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 22nd, and more.

    After hosting a date in Miami on September 30th, Arcángel closes his North American trek in Orlando on October 1st.

    Who Is Opening for Arcángel?

    There have no announcements regarding support for Arcángel’s latest live run, but the reggaeton legend has plenty of collaborators to invite on-stage, from Bad Bunny to Sech to more recently, rising Argentine producer Bizarrap.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Arcángel’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Arcángel’s North American shows will be go on-sale Thursday, April 13th at at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Platinum seats and VIP Packages will also go up for grabs on the same day.

    You can browse for seats and deals to all of Arcángel’s upcoming performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Arcángel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Arcángel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

    Arcángel 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    05/13 – Segovia, ES @ Teatro Auditorio Gonzalo Menendez Pidal
    05/20 – Lima, PE @ Reggaeton Lima Festival 2
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival
    05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego
    08/11 – Rosarito, BC @ Baja Beach Fest
    08/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    08/31 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    09/03 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    09/16 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
    09/17 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    09/30 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

