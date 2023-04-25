How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded live outing now includes a fresh run of North American shows as well as a trip to the UK and Europe. The global trek supports his latest collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?

Billy Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, followed directly by dates in Denver and Phoenix. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spend two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll host two performances each in Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland along with stops to Tulsa on June 7th, St. Louis on June 9th, and Chicago on June 17th.

A month later, Strings picks back up with three nights in Cary, North Carolina starting on July 13th. He’ll embark to Norfolk, Virginia and Bridgeport, Connecticut before headlining multiple shows in Boston; Essex Junction, Vermont; Portland, Maine; and his final summer North American tour dates in Huntsville, Alabama.

He’ll return to the US in September with stops to Buena Vista, Colorado; Nampa, Idaho; and Portland, Oregon. The fall run continues to Seattle, Sacramento, and more before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 31st. He kicks off one last US run in 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 6th, followed by shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and more, plus his year-end, three-night extravaganza in New Orleans from December 29th to 31st.

Billy Stings’ 2023 European dates consist of an August leg in Germany and a November run that launches with two nights in Amsterdam. For the latter, he’ll hit Munich, Paris, London, and more before closing in Birmingham, UK on November 19th.

Strings has also been attached to exciting extracurriculars like Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration in April, BottleRock Napa Valley in May, Newport Folk Festival in July, and Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.

Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?

There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.

How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets to the majority of Billy Strings’ live shows in 2023 are up for grabs now. For seats to his latest batch of tour dates, an artist-hosted pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 26th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 27th (use access code VINYL).

General public access to tickets will commence on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Find seats and deals to all of Strings’ previously announced concerts via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36

08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA

09/23 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA

09/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/07 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center

10/10 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/13 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

10/14 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/11 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier

11/12 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

11/14 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter

12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena