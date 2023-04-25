Menu
How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Including a fresh run of fall tour dates

Billy Strings tickets tour 2023 2022 how to buy seats dates me dad terry barber bluegrass shows stream
Billy Strings, photo by Josh Druding
April 25, 2023 | 3:54pm ET

    Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded live outing now includes a fresh run of North American shows as well as a trip to the UK and Europe. The global trek supports his latest collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?

    Billy Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, followed directly by dates in Denver and Phoenix. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spend two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll host two performances each in Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland along with stops to Tulsa on June 7th, St. Louis on June 9th, and Chicago on June 17th.

    A month later, Strings picks back up with three nights in Cary, North Carolina starting on July 13th. He’ll embark to Norfolk, Virginia and Bridgeport, Connecticut before headlining multiple shows in Boston; Essex Junction, Vermont; Portland, Maine; and his final summer North American tour dates in Huntsville, Alabama.

    He’ll return to the US in September with stops to Buena Vista, Colorado; Nampa, Idaho; and Portland, Oregon. The fall run continues to Seattle, Sacramento, and more before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 31st. He kicks off one last US run in 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 6th, followed by shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and more, plus his year-end, three-night extravaganza in New Orleans from December 29th to 31st.

    Billy Stings’ 2023 European dates consist of an August leg in Germany and a November run that launches with two nights in Amsterdam. For the latter, he’ll hit Munich, Paris, London, and more before closing in Birmingham, UK on November 19th.

    Strings has also been attached to exciting extracurriculars like Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration in April, BottleRock Napa Valley in May, Newport Folk Festival in July, and Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.

    Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?

    There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the majority of Billy Strings’ live shows in 2023 are up for grabs now. For seats to his latest batch of tour dates, an artist-hosted pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 26th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 27th (use access code VINYL).

    General public access to tickets will commence on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Find seats and deals to all of Strings’ previously announced concerts via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
    06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
    08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
    08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
    08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/22 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
    09/23 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
    09/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    10/07 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center
    10/10 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
    10/13 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    10/14 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    11/11 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier
    11/12 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
    11/14 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    11/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    12/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter
    12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
    12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
    12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

