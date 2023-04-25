How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded live outing now includes a fresh run of North American shows as well as a trip to the UK and Europe. The global trek supports his latest collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?
Billy Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, followed directly by dates in Denver and Phoenix. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spend two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll host two performances each in Austin, Indianapolis, and Cleveland along with stops to Tulsa on June 7th, St. Louis on June 9th, and Chicago on June 17th.
A month later, Strings picks back up with three nights in Cary, North Carolina starting on July 13th. He’ll embark to Norfolk, Virginia and Bridgeport, Connecticut before headlining multiple shows in Boston; Essex Junction, Vermont; Portland, Maine; and his final summer North American tour dates in Huntsville, Alabama.
He’ll return to the US in September with stops to Buena Vista, Colorado; Nampa, Idaho; and Portland, Oregon. The fall run continues to Seattle, Sacramento, and more before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 31st. He kicks off one last US run in 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 6th, followed by shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and more, plus his year-end, three-night extravaganza in New Orleans from December 29th to 31st.
Billy Stings’ 2023 European dates consist of an August leg in Germany and a November run that launches with two nights in Amsterdam. For the latter, he’ll hit Munich, Paris, London, and more before closing in Birmingham, UK on November 19th.
Strings has also been attached to exciting extracurriculars like Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration in April, BottleRock Napa Valley in May, Newport Folk Festival in July, and Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.
Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?
There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.
How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?
Tickets to the majority of Billy Strings’ live shows in 2023 are up for grabs now. For seats to his latest batch of tour dates, an artist-hosted pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 26th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 27th (use access code VINYL).
General public access to tickets will commence on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Find seats and deals to all of Strings’ previously announced concerts via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour Dates?
See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
09/23 – Buena Vista, CO @ TBA
09/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
10/07 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center
10/10 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/13 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
10/14 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/11 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier
11/12 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
11/14 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
12/15 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
12/16 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter
12/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena
12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena