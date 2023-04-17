Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK World Tour”

The "BORN PINK" tour will hit four continents across 2023

Advertisement
BLACKPINK tickets 2022 2023 BORN PINK world tour dates
BLACKPINK (photo via Instagram)
April 16, 2023 | 11:22pm ET

    BLACKPINK have extended their ongoing “BORN PINK World Tour” following the K-pop quartet’s historic headlining performance at Coachella 2023, and tickets to their new US dates will stack stadiums full of BLINKS to see Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. The global “BORN PINK” circuit, which launched in 2022, supports the group’s sophomore LP of the same name, and was previously hyped by their label YG Entertainment as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

    Check for tickets here, and read on for dates and details for the massive tour.

    What Is BLACKPINK’s Next Tour?

    BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK World Tour” will hit 21 countries in four continents through the course of its run. Following an encore performance as headliners at Coachella’s second weekend on April 22nd, the quartet kicks off their next set of non-festival dates with a double-header in Mexico City on April 26th and 27th. They’ll then break for two weeks and resume for a trek through Asia that hits Singapore, China, and Thailand in May and wraps with two nights in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The quartet jets to Australia for the next leg, opening with two shows in Melbourne on June 10th and 11th, then closing after another two-night stint in Sydney. In July, they’ll play Paris’ Stade de France for their sole summer European stop.

    blackpink dream setlist
     Editor's Pick
    A Dream Setlist for BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK” World Tour

    The new set of US dates begins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 12th. After performances at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on August 18th and San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22nd, the “BORN PINK World Tour” will effectively conclude at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on August 26th.

    Before the group makes their stateside return, revisit our recap of their “BORN PINK” tour opener in Dallas last October.

    Who Is Opening for BLACKPINK on Tour?

    Advertisement

    There have been no announcements regarding an opening act or supporting slot for BLACKPINK on their “BORN PINK World Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for BLACKPINK’s 2023 Tour?

    There will be a number of early access options to claim BLACKPINK tickets for their newly-revealed US dates. Seats will be available first to registered members of the group’s BLINK fan club on Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders also begins the same day at 12:00 p.m. local, and a general pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 27th at 12:00 p.m. local. Pre-sale registration for BLINK members is ongoing through Sunday, April 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET, while the general pre-sale registration will remain open until Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    General public tickets will release on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, grab seats to all of BLACKPINK’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are BLACKPINK’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See BLACKPINK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    BLACKPINK 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    04/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    05/13 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
    05/14 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium
    05/20 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
    05/21 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena
    05/27 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
    05/28 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium
    06/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
    06/04 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome
    06/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    06/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    07/15 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    08/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella 2023

April 13, 2023

Arcángel tickets 2023 just in time tour north america onsale presale code live sr santos

How to Get Tickets to Arcángel's 2023 Tour

April 11, 2023

Foo Fighters tickets 2023 tour presale offer deals seats shows dates festival passes live dave grohl

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters' 2023 Tour

April 11, 2023

marca mp tickets 2023 brindo tour dates presale code onsale north america us summer live seats

How to Get Tickets to Marca MP's 2023 Tour

April 10, 2023

5 seconds of summer tickets tour show 2023 live onsale presale code dates

How to Get Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer's 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

Power Trip Festival tickets 2023 onsale passes presale metallica tool acdc iron maiden ozzy osbourne guns n roses

How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

April 3, 2023

Melanie Martinez tickets 2023 portals tour onsale presale code live shows dates how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Melanie Martinez's 2023 Tour

April 3, 2023

NF tickets 2023 HOPE tour cordae dates live preorder onsale presale europe canada us shows

How to Get Tickets to NF's 2023 Tour

April 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to BLACKPINK's "BORN PINK World Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter