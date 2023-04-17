How to Get Tickets to BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK World Tour”

BLACKPINK have extended their ongoing “BORN PINK World Tour” following the K-pop quartet’s historic headlining performance at Coachella 2023, and tickets to their new US dates will stack stadiums full of BLINKS to see Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. The global “BORN PINK” circuit, which launched in 2022, supports the group’s sophomore LP of the same name, and was previously hyped by their label YG Entertainment as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

What Is BLACKPINK’s Next Tour?

BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK World Tour” will hit 21 countries in four continents through the course of its run. Following an encore performance as headliners at Coachella’s second weekend on April 22nd, the quartet kicks off their next set of non-festival dates with a double-header in Mexico City on April 26th and 27th. They’ll then break for two weeks and resume for a trek through Asia that hits Singapore, China, and Thailand in May and wraps with two nights in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th.

The quartet jets to Australia for the next leg, opening with two shows in Melbourne on June 10th and 11th, then closing after another two-night stint in Sydney. In July, they’ll play Paris’ Stade de France for their sole summer European stop.

The new set of US dates begins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 12th. After performances at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on August 18th and San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22nd, the “BORN PINK World Tour” will effectively conclude at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on August 26th.

Before the group makes their stateside return, revisit our recap of their “BORN PINK” tour opener in Dallas last October.

Who Is Opening for BLACKPINK on Tour?

There have been no announcements regarding an opening act or supporting slot for BLACKPINK on their “BORN PINK World Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for BLACKPINK’s 2023 Tour?

There will be a number of early access options to claim BLACKPINK tickets for their newly-revealed US dates. Seats will be available first to registered members of the group’s BLINK fan club on Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders also begins the same day at 12:00 p.m. local, and a general pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 27th at 12:00 p.m. local. Pre-sale registration for BLINK members is ongoing through Sunday, April 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET, while the general pre-sale registration will remain open until Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET.

General public tickets will release on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, grab seats to all of BLACKPINK’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are BLACKPINK’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See BLACKPINK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

BLACKPINK 2023 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

04/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

05/13 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

05/14 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

05/20 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena

05/21 – Macau, CN @ Galaxy Arena

05/27 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium

05/28 – Bangkok, TH @ Rajamangala National Stadium

06/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome

06/04 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome

06/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

06/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

07/15 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

08/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium